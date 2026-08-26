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Eagles’ Nolan Smith Fires Clear Message Ahead of Pivotal 2026 NFL Season

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Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith delivered a clear message on the upcoming 2026 NFL season.

Linebacker Nolan Smith has yet to play a full season as a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles. Last season, he missed five games because of a triceps injury.

But the Eagles haven’t stopped believing in Smith as a potential defensive star. This offseason, Philadelphia exercised the linebacker’s fifth-year option.

Smith appears to be planning to reward his team for their support. And he’s ready to do that right now.

“I had a full year to re-heal,” Smith told reporters Tuesday, via NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro, “I’m ready to go.”

Smith added health is one of his main goals this fall.

“Making sure I can make it through all 18 (weeks) and making sure my arm’s strong enough,” Smith said. “I’m excited. I got my weight back, got my weight up and just ready to rock and roll.”

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers and a variety of other NFL teams. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

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Eagles’ Nolan Smith Fires Clear Message Ahead of Pivotal 2026 NFL Season

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