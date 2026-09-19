The Philadelphia Eagles have every right to be confident heading into their Week 2 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

Although they just squeezed out a tight win over the Washington Commanders, you would have a hard time finding somebody who believes the Eagles are the inferior team when facing the Titans.

That doesn’t matter when it comes to the 25-year-old linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. Whether the Titans are the worst or first, the Eagles are showing them respect.

Eagles’ 25-Year-Old LB Makes Wise Decision With Titans’ Cam Ward

Earlier this week, the Titans’ defensive star Jeffery Simmons made headlines for revealing his team’s plan going against the quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The defensive tackle’s comments had many believing that Simmons was taking a shot at Hurts by noting that they simply have to force him to play quarterback in a traditional sense–take his threat level as a runner down.

Smith isn’t going to return the favor.

“I ain’t gonna do what they did,” Smith told reporters, according to 94WIP. “Cam Ward is a great quarterback…We’ve got to bring our best foot forward every game.”

Cam Ward’s NFL Journey So Far

The 24-year-old quarterback out of Miami has had a rough go-round in the league so far. After becoming the No. 1 pick for the Titans in 2025, Ward completed under 60% of his passes for 3,169 yards, 15 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. The Titans posted a 3-14 record.

After one game, Ward’s stock hasn’t climbed. He went 19-for-32 in 2026, totaling 140 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions. The Titans suffered an unfortunate loss against the New York Jets.

Ward certainly has a tough task going into the battle against Smith and the Eagles on Sunday, but Philly won’t set themselves up for a massive disappointment by handing the Titans some bulletin board material. While the expectation is that the Eagles will handle business against Ward, they want to let the play do the talking.