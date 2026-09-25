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Eagles Get Notable Puka Nacua Injury Update Before Game vs Rams

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Philadelphia Eagles v Los Angeles Rams
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INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: Puka Nacua #17 of the Los Angeles Rams comes to the line of scrimmage during a 23-14 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles can’t get ahead of themselves. They are set to play the Chicago Bears for Week 3, but as soon as that Monday Night Football film is reviewed, they’ll turn their attention to the Los Angeles Rams.

Currently, the Rams are dealing with some notable injuries, with the star wide receiver Puka Nacua currently headlining the injury report.

Eagles Get Notable Puka Nacua Injury Update Before Game vs Rams

Philadelphia Eagles v Los Angeles Rams
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 24: Puka Nacua #17 of the Los Angeles Rams runs after a catch against Isaiah Rodgers #34 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

During an ESPN Los Angeles radio hit, Rams head coach Sean McVay didn’t hold back with his update on Nacua’s current state.

As the Rams prepare for a battle against the Denver Broncos in Week 3, Nacua’s hip injury is “not making great progress.”

Philadelphia Eagles v Los Angeles Rams
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 08: Cooper Kupp #10 and Puka Nacua #17 of the Los Angeles Rams prepare for a play in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

“We’ll see,” McVay explained. “You know, he’s not making great progress, but we’ll love to welcome Puka back with open arms, but if not, I’ve got a ton of confidence in this group that we will go with if he doesn’t go.”

Nacua was upgraded to play in the Rams’ Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. He was targeted nine times and caught five passes for 74 yards in the Rams’ 27-7 loss against the 49ers.

When the Rams bounced back against the New York Giants in Week 2, Nacua was downgraded ahead of the action. The Rams did just fine in his absence.

What’s Next For The Eagles?

Chicago Bears v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 28: (L-R) Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles congratulates head coach Ben Johnson of the Chicago Bears after the game at Lincoln Financial Field on November 28, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

But first, the Bears.

After squeezing out wins against the Washington Commanders and the Tennessee Titans, the Eagles are set to face Chicago on Monday Night Football.

The Bears have a notable injury as well, as their starting quarterback Caleb Williams is likely to miss the action. There’s a shot the Eagles could be facing Chicago’s third-stringer, Case Keenum, as the primary backup deals with a concussion.

After paying a visit to the Bears, the Eagles will host the Rams at home.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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