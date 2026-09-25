The Philadelphia Eagles can’t get ahead of themselves. They are set to play the Chicago Bears for Week 3, but as soon as that Monday Night Football film is reviewed, they’ll turn their attention to the Los Angeles Rams.

Currently, the Rams are dealing with some notable injuries, with the star wide receiver Puka Nacua currently headlining the injury report.

Eagles Get Notable Puka Nacua Injury Update Before Game vs Rams

During an ESPN Los Angeles radio hit, Rams head coach Sean McVay didn’t hold back with his update on Nacua’s current state.

As the Rams prepare for a battle against the Denver Broncos in Week 3, Nacua’s hip injury is “not making great progress.”

“We’ll see,” McVay explained. “You know, he’s not making great progress, but we’ll love to welcome Puka back with open arms, but if not, I’ve got a ton of confidence in this group that we will go with if he doesn’t go.”

Nacua was upgraded to play in the Rams’ Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. He was targeted nine times and caught five passes for 74 yards in the Rams’ 27-7 loss against the 49ers.

When the Rams bounced back against the New York Giants in Week 2, Nacua was downgraded ahead of the action. The Rams did just fine in his absence.

What’s Next For The Eagles?

But first, the Bears.

After squeezing out wins against the Washington Commanders and the Tennessee Titans, the Eagles are set to face Chicago on Monday Night Football.

The Bears have a notable injury as well, as their starting quarterback Caleb Williams is likely to miss the action. There’s a shot the Eagles could be facing Chicago’s third-stringer, Case Keenum, as the primary backup deals with a concussion.

After paying a visit to the Bears, the Eagles will host the Rams at home.