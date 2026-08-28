Eagles Get Notable Zach Ertz Message Before Week 1 vs Commanders

The Philadelphia Eagles seem surprisingly thin at the tight end position ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Washington Commanders. Some might be wondering if a reunion with Zach Ertz could be in play.

Ertz exited the Eagles during the 2021 NFL season, getting traded to the Arizona Cardinals. At the time, it was a frustrating run for the Eagles, and Ertz wanted a chance to play on a contender that season. Ironically, the Eagles turned out to be better long-term.

But Ertz is now a free agent years later, coming off an ACL tear. Fully recovered and ready to play, Ertz is waiting on his next destination. According to longtime Philly sports reporter Marc Farzetta, Ertz would absolutely embrace a reunion in the City of Brotherly Love.

“Per sources, Zach Ertz would love to come back to play for the Philadelphia Eagles,” Farzetta said on Locked On Eagles. “I know he would love to come back to Philadelphia.”

Why Should The Eagles Consider Ertz?

Dallas Goedert is still in Philly. And as long as he’s still looking like one of their most reliable targets for Jalen Hurts, he won’t lose that TE1 spot.

The selection of Eli Stowers out of Vanderbilt suggested that an Ertz reunion might not be necessary. The Eagles selected the rookie in the second round, drafting him 54th overall.

However, Stowers has struggled to put together even an average training camp with the Eagles this summer. It’s far too early to consider him anything other than a struggling rookie, who is off to a slower start than they had hoped, but at the same time, the Eagles can’t afford his developmental timeline at the moment.

In 2026, the Eagles are working on another Super Bowl run. If there are experienced veterans available, they deserve a look. Despite recently dealing with a setback, Ertz falls under that category.

Zach Ertz Recently

After his three seasons in Arizona, Ertz joined the Washington Commanders. During his first full season with the Commanders, Ertz caught 66 passes for 654 yards and seven touchdowns.

When he returned for the Commanders in 2025, Ertz caught 50 passes for 504 yards and four touchdowns. He went down with a season-ending injury after 13 games.

So far, the Eagles haven’t made any moves on bringing in Ertz, but it seems he’s an easy call away.