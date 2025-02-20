Eagles Hired ‘Proven Winner’ in New Offensive Coordinator Kevin Patullo

Following the twists and turns at the offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator positions for the Philadelphia Eagles over the last 3 seasons has been its own kind of soap opera.

Following the 2022 season, both coordinators left for head coaching jobs after the Eagles lost in the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs. Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen left for the Indianapolis Colts and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon left for the Arizona Cardinals in a cloud of controversy.

Then, after the 2023 season, the Eagles cleaned house. Both defensive coordinator Sean Desai and offensive coordinator Brian Johnson were fired after the Eagles started the season 10-1 but finished 11-6 and were bounced by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card Round.

Desai was replaced by Vic Fangio, who put together the NFL’s No. 1 offense in 2024. First-year offensive coordinator Kellen Moore left to become the head coach of the New Orleans Saints after a Super Bowl win over the Chiefs in New Orleans.

All of that brings us to new offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, an in-house promotion from passing game coordinator and associate head coach who has worked for head coach Nick Sirianni since Sirianni was offensive coordinator for the Colts from 2018 to 2020.

With Patullo, the Eagles promote a coach with almost 2 decades of experience in the NFL and who is a proven winner at every stop — Patullo even won with the New York Jets.

“I can’t tell you that I make a decision without saying to Kevin first, ‘What do you think?’ That’s in everything,” Sirianni told Eagles.com on February 19. “That’s in-game, out of game, with scheduling, that’s with offensive stuff, that’s with game-management stuff, I lean on him a lot … Can’t be great without the greatness of others and that is definitely a fact with Kevin Patullo and I trust him with everything.”

From USF Quarterback to Longtime NFL Assistant

Patullo is a Florida native who played quarterback and wide receiver for the University of South Florida before going right into a coaching career in 2003.

He spent 3 seasons on the college level at USF and Arizona before breaking into the NFL as an offensive assistant for the Chiefs in 2007. Patullo has been an NFL assistant for all but one season since — a 1-year sojourn as offensive analyst for Texas A&M in 2017.

Since becoming an NFL position coach in 2015 as quarterbacks coach for the Jets, Patullo has figured out a way to win at almost every stop, and no matter who he was working with. In 9 seasons as either quarterbacks coach, wide receivers coach or passing game coordinator with the Jets, Colts and Eagles, Patullo has 7 winning seasons and 6 playoff appearances.

Perhaps Patullo and Sirianni’s most impressive performance — before winning the Super Bowl — came with the Colts in 2019. That was the season 4-time Pro Bowl quarterback Andrew Luck decided to retire just 2 weeks before the season and in the prime of his career and at just 29 years old.

Patullo, Sirianni and the Colts somehow scrapped together a 7-0 season with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback that season — coming up just a few wins short of a playoff berth.