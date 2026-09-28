Ex-Eagles Starter & Super Bowl Champion Signs With Packers

The Philadelphia Eagles brought offensive lineman Mekhi Becton’s career back to life in 1 season — a brilliant 2024 run that saw Becton switch positions, win a Super Bowl, and ultimately cash out big in free agency with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Just 2 years later, Becton is getting a chance to resurrect his career, turning a workout with the Green Bay Packers on Monday morning into a contract.

“Sources: The Packers are signing veteran G Mekhi Becton,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account on Monday morning. “The Super Bowl champion with the Eagles started 14 games last year with the Chargers … The Steelers also had interest in Mekhi Becton, but the opportunity with the Packers made more sense, per source.”

“Free agent OL Mekhi Becton worked out for the Green Bay Packers this morning, per source,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on his official X account on Monday morning. “Former top-10 pick is now healthy and gets a look in Green Bay, which needs reinforcements along the line … Update: Becton is signing with the Packers, per source.”

“Another veteran add to the OL for the Packers in Mekhi Becton,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account.

Chargers Missed on Free-Agent Contract for Becton

Becton signed a 2-year, $20 million contract from the Los Angeles Chargers before the 2025 season after playing on a 1-year, $2.75 million contract with the Eagles in 2024.

After 1 season, Becton was released by the Chargers to clear $9.7 million in salary cap space.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski to put Becton, the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the New York Jets, on his list of players who “signed with the wrong team” before the 2025 season.

“Obviously, money came into play here, because Philadelphia doesn’t have nearly the amount of salary-cap flexibility as the Chargers do,” Sobleski wrote. “Yet the Eagles still had enough to retain Becton depending on how the deal was structured. The Chargers also place a heavy emphasis on trench warfare and consistently winning at the point of attack, which should help Becton. But his decision couldn’t have been easy leaving the reigning Super Bowl champs, the game’s best O-line coach and a truly elite unit.”