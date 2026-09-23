Eagles’ Official Zach Ertz Announcement Draws Exciting Reactions

The move is official: Zach Ertz is reuniting with the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Tuesday, September 22, the Eagles took to X to officially announce the move with a welcome-back post.

“We’ve signed TE Zach Ertz,” the Eagles’ X account wrote.

As part of the announcement, the Eagles confirmed that Ertz will indeed get his No. 86 back as he arrives. Xavier Gipson, who has been wearing it, will change to No. 47.

Eagles Fans React On Social Media

TheQueenBTW: Welcome home, Zach 🦅💚

Eagles Ed: Welcome Home, Legend!

Positive Fan: Let’s go!! Break that record Zach…

Just Eagles Stuff: Eagles LEGEND

To no surprise, the reactions have been mostly positive.

Ertz might not have left the Eagles on the highest note, but he is set to go down as one of the best tight ends in the history of the franchise.

With Ertz returning, he gets a chance to build on that legacy even more, with a record to break in his sights.

Terrance: it’s ON!! 💢🏈

Afrado31: Let’s finish your career with the eagles and another SB!!! Go birds ertz and hurts will hit them where it hurts

Freddy: What took so long !!!

Shakoby: Ring Me 💍 🦅

Zach Ertz Over The Years

With the Eagles, Zach Ertz caught 579 passes for 6,267 yards and 38 touchdowns.

During the 2021 NFL season, the Eagles traded Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals as they were struggling to contend. Ertz played three seasons with the Cardinals, starting in 28 games.

After his run with the Cardinals, Ertz joined the Washington Commanders. During his first season in 2024, Ertz started in 17 games. He caught 66 passes for 654 yards and seven touchdowns.

Before going down with an injury last year, Ertz caught 50 passes for 504 yards and four touchdowns with the Commanders.