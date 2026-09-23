Hi, Subscriber

Eagles’ Official Zach Ertz Announcement Draws Exciting Reactions

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Indianapolis Colts v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty
PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 23: Tight end Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a catch for a first-down against the Indianapolis Colts in the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on September 23, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The move is official: Zach Ertz is reuniting with the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Tuesday, September 22, the Eagles took to X to officially announce the move with a welcome-back post.

“We’ve signed TE Zach Ertz,” the Eagles’ X account wrote.

As part of the announcement, the Eagles confirmed that Ertz will indeed get his No. 86 back as he arrives. Xavier Gipson, who has been wearing it, will change to No. 47.

Eagles Fans React On Social Media

New England Patriots v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 17: Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts in front of Duron Harmon #21 of the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 17, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 17-10. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

TheQueenBTW: Welcome home, Zach 🦅💚

Eagles Ed: Welcome Home, Legend!

Positive Fan: Let’s go!! Break that record Zach…

Just Eagles Stuff: Eagles LEGEND

To no surprise, the reactions have been mostly positive.

Ertz might not have left the Eagles on the highest note, but he is set to go down as one of the best tight ends in the history of the franchise.

With Ertz returning, he gets a chance to build on that legacy even more, with a record to break in his sights.

Washington Commanders v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
GettyGREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 11: Zach Ertz #86 of the Washington Commanders warms up prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 11, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Terrance: it’s ON!! 💢🏈

Afrado31: Let’s finish your career with the eagles and another SB!!! Go birds ertz and hurts will hit them where it hurts

Freddy: What took so long !!!

Shakoby: Ring Me 💍 🦅

Zach Ertz Over The Years

Washington Commanders v Atlanta Falcons
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 28: Zach Ertz #86 of the Washington Commanders makes a catch during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

With the Eagles, Zach Ertz caught 579 passes for 6,267 yards and 38 touchdowns.

During the 2021 NFL season, the Eagles traded Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals as they were struggling to contend. Ertz played three seasons with the Cardinals, starting in 28 games.

After his run with the Cardinals, Ertz joined the Washington Commanders. During his first season in 2024, Ertz started in 17 games. He caught 66 passes for 654 yards and seven touchdowns.

Before going down with an injury last year, Ertz caught 50 passes for 504 yards and four touchdowns with the Commanders.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments