The Philadelphia Eagles’ first showing during the 2026 NFL Preseason was far from inspiring. From an offensive standpoint, the game was a flop. For the quarterbacks battling for the primary backup job behind Jalen Hurts, they struggled to get a leg up on the competition.

Nick Sirianni and Sean Mannion haven’t been showing their hand when it comes to the QB2 frontrunner. The coaches have made it clear that a battle is underway—and nobody has won it.

The Eagles’ preseason Game 1 depth chart showed Tanner McKee and Andy Dalton sharing the No. 2 spot. However, if you read deep into the starter of the first game, then you might see Andy Dalton as the player in the lead. Nick Sirianni addressed Dalton as the starter after the action and confirmed that the battle is still ongoing.

Eagles Make One Thing Clear About Andy Dalton, Tanner McKee Battle

“Nothing’s decided. Andy has played a lot of football. I think he’s had 160-plus starts. Tanner has had two starts. I just wanted to make sure that Tanner continues to develop in live action,” Sirianni told reporters after the game.

“Andy has had a lot of live action and wanted him to get some. That’s just how we decided to do it today. We’ve been rotating them in practice. I think both of them continue to grow within the offense, and this is what we decided.”

Dalton was told he was starting Week 1. He was also told that the order could change next weekend. Therefore, the Eagles aren’t ready to make the call just yet.

Andy Dalton vs Baltimore Ravens

Dalton played in the first quarter, where the Ravens dominated in possession. The veteran quarterback went 3-for-6 in the air, producing 20 yards. He didn’t throw for any touchdowns or interceptions.

The 38-year-old might be well beyond his Pro Bowl years, but he carries plenty of experience with him. Dalton was an offseason acquisition from the Carolina Panthers for the Eagles.

The veteran quarterback has thrown for 293 yards, one touchdown, and one interception over his four showings with the Carolina Panthers last season.

Tanner McKee’s Showing vs Ravens

McKee didn’t do much better running the offense. The veteran backup completed six of his 10 passes for 35 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Unlike Dalton, McKee is on the younger side, but doesn’t carry a ton of experience. While he has been the Eagles’ primary backup over the past season, the Eagles clearly aren’t giving him the job by default.

Next week could include McKee as the starter over Dalton, but Week 1 against the Ravens clearly didn’t contribute to a difference. Sirianni’s mind remains unchanged.

On Saturday, August 22, the Eagles will pay a visit to the New England Patriots.