Eagles’ OTA Results Could Trigger Super Bowl Champion Reunion

After being on a rocky road away from the Philadelphia Eagles, veteran offensive lineman Mekhi Becton could make his way back to South Philly.

The Eagles haven’t put an offer on the table for their former starting guard yet, but a beat writer close to the situation suggests that Becton could be one of the Eagles’ first calls if the set of interior offensive linemen shows signs of struggle in OTAs.

When Do The Eagles Make The Call To Becton?

“The Eagles just don’t have a reliable backup option behind Dickerson and Steen,” Sports Illustrated’s Jeff Kerr wrote. “What if one of them get injured this year? Are the Eagles going to roll with Kendall, Lampkin, Morris, or Pierce? This is why it’s vital for the young guards to have a good minicamp, but the need will still be there for Becton.”

Consider this a warning for the offensive line depth going into the first phase of the new football season. The Eagles saw plenty of struggles up front in 2025, and their offense looked totally different compared to the Super Bowl-winning season before that.

Becton didn’t pan out with the Los Angeles Chargers after leaving the Eagles, but his last impression with the Eagles earned him a $20 million offer for a reason.

The veteran lineman started 15 games for the Eagles in 2024. He played 88% of the snaps in the matchups he was a part of. The Eagles’ ground game was a massive success in 2024, and Becton surely was a part of that.

Last year, Becton started 14 out of 15 games with the Chargers. Not even one year after signing his contract with the Chargers, he was released. The Chargers saved just under $10 million by letting him go.

The clock starts ticking on May 26, as the Eagles fire up OTAs. So far, Becton isn’t making his way back to the field for Philly, but don’t be surprised if the Eagles start to consider him a late addition.