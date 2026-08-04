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Patriots Star AJ Brown Makes Mindset Clear Before Practice vs Eagles

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 16: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles participates in warmups prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Lincoln Financial Field on November 16, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

It won’t be long before AJ Brown is facing the Philadelphia Eagles‘ secondary in practice once again.

The only difference this time around is that Brown is not battling against his own teammates. He became a member of the New England Patriots after forcing his way out of Philadelphia, following his fourth season with the Eagles.

Patriots Star AJ Brown Makes Mindset Clear Before Practice vs Eagles

New England Patriots Mandatory Minicamp

GettyFOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 09: Members of the New England Patriots look on during a minicamp at Gillette Stadium on June 09, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

Following a practice session with the Patriots on Monday, August 3, Brown sat down with NFL Network to discuss how everything has been going in his new situation.

Of course, Brown was asked about the upcoming practices against the Eagles. While it might be awkward for players on both sides, Brown claims he’s keeping it business as usual and not approaching the practices with revenge on his mind.

“It’s not a game, it’s practice, and I’m out here crafting,” Brown said.

“I’m not harping on if I catch a touchdown, I’m not harping on if someone knocked the ball down. I’m crafting. The only thing that speaks to me is the craft, and what I need to do better with. And anything else is irrelevant. Obviously, you’re all excited, it’s no revenge. Like we won a Super Bowl. It’s no revenge on my part, you know? It’s nothing but love.”

AJ Brown’s Eagles Run

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 11: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to a game the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

After his third season with the Tennessee Titans in 2021, AJ Brown was traded to the Eagles. He immediately turned in an All-Pro season with the Eagles, posting 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Eagles won the NFC Championship that year.

In year two, Brown earned All-Pro once again. He caught 106 passes for 1,456 yards and seven touchdowns.

Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys

GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 23: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts to a first down in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

For the third season in a row, Brown made All-Pro in 2024. He caught 67 passes for 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns. The Eagles were NFC Champions and won the Super Bowl. Brown caught a touchdown pass during the victory.

While the 2025 season was a down year for the Eagles’ offense, Brown still exceeded 1,000 yards for the fourth year in a row, while tacking on another seven touchdowns. Despite his on-field success playing with Jalen Hurts on the Eagles, the veteran wideout requested a trade.

The Eagles and the Patriots will hold joint practices on August 19 and August 20.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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