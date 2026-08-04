It won’t be long before AJ Brown is facing the Philadelphia Eagles‘ secondary in practice once again.

The only difference this time around is that Brown is not battling against his own teammates. He became a member of the New England Patriots after forcing his way out of Philadelphia, following his fourth season with the Eagles.

Patriots Star AJ Brown Makes Mindset Clear Before Practice vs Eagles

Following a practice session with the Patriots on Monday, August 3, Brown sat down with NFL Network to discuss how everything has been going in his new situation.

Of course, Brown was asked about the upcoming practices against the Eagles. While it might be awkward for players on both sides, Brown claims he’s keeping it business as usual and not approaching the practices with revenge on his mind.

“It’s not a game, it’s practice, and I’m out here crafting,” Brown said.

“I’m not harping on if I catch a touchdown, I’m not harping on if someone knocked the ball down. I’m crafting. The only thing that speaks to me is the craft, and what I need to do better with. And anything else is irrelevant. Obviously, you’re all excited, it’s no revenge. Like we won a Super Bowl. It’s no revenge on my part, you know? It’s nothing but love.”

AJ Brown’s Eagles Run

After his third season with the Tennessee Titans in 2021, AJ Brown was traded to the Eagles. He immediately turned in an All-Pro season with the Eagles, posting 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Eagles won the NFC Championship that year.

In year two, Brown earned All-Pro once again. He caught 106 passes for 1,456 yards and seven touchdowns.

For the third season in a row, Brown made All-Pro in 2024. He caught 67 passes for 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns. The Eagles were NFC Champions and won the Super Bowl. Brown caught a touchdown pass during the victory.

While the 2025 season was a down year for the Eagles’ offense, Brown still exceeded 1,000 yards for the fourth year in a row, while tacking on another seven touchdowns. Despite his on-field success playing with Jalen Hurts on the Eagles, the veteran wideout requested a trade.

The Eagles and the Patriots will hold joint practices on August 19 and August 20.