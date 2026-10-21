Since Jalen Hurts received bad news on the health front, many current and former NFL players have been reaching out with public messages, supporting the one-time Super Bowl MVP.

The former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown was one of the latest pros to speak out on Hurts’ unfortunate setback.

The New England Patriots star showed support for his ex-QB.

Patriots’ AJ Brown Has Strong Message For Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

“It’s a tough situation, man,” Brown told reporters this week.

“I’ve got a lot of love and respect for him, praying for him. I didn’t know how serious it was. I think all of us kind of found that out, but he’s a tough guy. He’s a tough guy, and he can handle anything. . . . He can handle it, and I pray God continues to keep his hand on him. It’s a lot of love and respect from this way.”

When Brown left the Eagles back in June, he revealed that he is no longer close with Hurts. Back in 2022, Brown was traded to the Eagles, and it was widely known that he shared a close friendship with Hurts.

Over time, the two grew apart. The driving factor behind that is unclear, but the two have moved past it at this point, as they’ve gone their seperate ways professionally.

Jalen Hurts’ New Diagnosis

Last week, Hurts was revealed to be dealing with a superficial blood clot. Initially, he was not added to the injured reserve list.

At the start of the week, the Eagles released a joint statement with Hurts’ camp, confirming that the setback is worse than they believed.

The star quarterback was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli. Reports suggest that he’ll need at least a three-month recovery. Hurts’ 2026 season has concluded after he appeared in five weeks of action.