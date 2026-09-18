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Drake Maye’s Struggles Didn’t Do Jalen Hurts A Favor In NFL QB Rank

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Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before a game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on September 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

They aren’t division rivals, or even in the same conference, but Jalen Hurts and Drake Maye have developed a bit of a rivalry from the outsiders’ perspective.

Thanks to many members of the national media, there has been a growing narrative that the New England Patriots‘ quarterback is light-years ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles’ Pro Bowl passer.

It started mainly due to AJ Brown’s departure. Despite Brown becoming an All-Pro wideout with Hurts tossing him the ball, many believed that the star receiver would post much better stats with Maye throwing to him.

Going into Week 1, CBS Sports ranked Hurts No. 16 in the league. Maye was just outside the top five.

What Happened After Week 1?

Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before a game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on September 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Maye caught a lot of heat for his Week 1 performance against the Seattle Seahawks.

The veteran passer threw 23-of-33 for 178 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. He connected with Brown for three catches and 26 yards. Brown went down with an ankle injury during the third quarter.

Obviously, the loss of Brown hurt, but Maye was far from impressive even with the All-Pro sharing the field with him.

New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 09: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots throws a pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter in the game at Lumen Field on September 09, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Maye dropped six spots on the CBS Sports list after his performance. Hurts climbed just three. He’s still trailing Maye, but now they are 13 and 12.

“Jalen Hurts made it clear early on that he is a scheme fit for new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion’s Shanahan-McVay tree offensive scheme,” Garrett Podell wrote.

Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field at halftime of game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on September 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Hurts went 14-for-25 against the Washington Commanders, posting 203 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He also rushed seven times for 46 yards. The Eagles sealed the game with a 24-22 win.

In addition to Maye, Hurts trails Brock Purdy, Jared Goff, Dak Prescott, Caleb Williams, Jordan Love, Trevor Lawrence, Matthew Stafford, Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Josh Allen.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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