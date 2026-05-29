How Patriots Fans Reacted to Stalled AJ Brown Trade Talks With Eagles

Don’t be surprised if the AJ Brown trade saga between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots continues to drag out.

On Wednesday, the situation received an update from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. With the Eagles desiring a first-round pick in the return–and the Patriots hesitant to meet that demand–trade talks have been stalled.

Patriots fans had mixed reactions to the latest update.

AJ Brown Will Cost The Patriots A First-Rounder

“I just don’t know that it’s like snap your fingers and the deal is done,” Rapoport said on Wednesday.

“The two sides are where they had been, which is the Eagles wanting a first-round pick in 2027. The Patriots, the most likely destination — we’ll see if someone else arises — not being willing to give up a first-round pick as of right now. That means they’re not particularly close, and there’s a chance this could drag on for the foreseeable future.”

One Patriots fan on Reddit had a simple response: “Good,” which generated nearly 600 upvotes, showing that plenty of fans clearly care about the Patriots keeping the first-round pick.

“I’d rather have Diggs back and a 1st round pick than AJ Brown and no 1st round pick,” one fan responded. Another fan noted that the Patriots are young and have proven they could be contenders with this type of move: “I’d rather they keep a first than get him. The team is young, there’s no reason to go all in this season.”

There Are Cases For The Patriots To Do What It Takes To Make The Deal

Not every Patriots fan loved seeing that the Patriots are against moving a first-rounder.

“Look at the last 8 or so SB winners: you need a top-flight receiving target to win a championship in today’s NFL,” LetsA-W said on Reddit. “Recent history suggests that we will not win a championship with Doubs as our WR1 (even doubly so when you consider the increased difficulty in terms of schedule), so I really hope we have a plan. Can’t waste Drake Maye’s rookie contract, we will live to regret it.”

How valuable could the Patriots’ next first-rounder be? They are coming off a Super Bowl run without Brown. Most see that and believe that a late pick for the future shouldn’t be prioritized over getting better in the present.

“Can’t wait to see all these armchair GM’s in the comments rationalize how a mid-late first round pick provides more impact than AJ Brown in the next 3 years,” hummuslvr8 said on Reddit. “Can’t agree more. They will be the same ones saying we should have given up more if another team gives up a first and gets him. Go get our young QB a WR1 near the top of the game,” Wonderkiid_Primetime added.

Brown had a down year for the Eagles in 2025. Still, he eclipsed 1,000 yards for the fourth year in a row. Plus, Brown scored seven touchdowns in the air. Stefon Diggs was Maye’s top wideout with 1,013 yards and four touchdowns. Hunter Henry led the team in receiving touchdowns with seven.