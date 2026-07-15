Training camp fires up soon for the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Jalen Hurts discussion is already making its way to everybody’s timeline.

After getting ranked 17th on a QB survey, which gathered input from league personnel, it certainly put a stain on Hurts’ name while the extension discussion becomes worth talking about.

But after one bad ranking comes another good one, which is worth making the Eagles think twice about their view on Hurts if they are on the fence.

Philadelphia Eagles Get Perfectly-Timed Jalen Hurts Compliment

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagon ranked the NFL’s “true franchise players” before the 2206 NFL season.

Hurts comes in at No. 3 on the list.

“Supporting cast, weaponry and system have certainly helped bring Hurts along as a franchise quarterback in Philadelphia, but that doesn’t change the fact the uniquely talented and accomplished 27-year-old is exactly that,” Gagon wrote. “Hurts is not typical, but he is special.”

On this list, Hurts ranked above names like Justin Herbert, Brock Purdy, Jordan Love, Bo Nix, and Caleb Williams, which is sure to stir up some controversy and questions.

Meanwhile, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye are the top two after their recent runs.

Jalen Hurts’ Run With The Eagles

At the end of the day, teams simply want to win.

While fans and analysts tend to judge quarterbacks on the hero scale, ranking them based on how well they do while carrying the most weight on their shoulders, the Eagles appreciate Hurts’ ability to make use of his top weapons within their system, while rising to the occasion when the moment calls for it.

There are plenty of quarterbacks who rank higher than Hurts from a pure passer standpoint, rightfully so.

However, most of them have struggled to get their teams over the hump. Hurts has led the Eagles to the playoffs every year since becoming a full-time starter in 2021.

Through five playoff runs, Hurts and the Eagles have won two NFC Championships. In 2024, the Eagles were crowned Super Bowl champions. Hurts was the MVP of the game.

There are still plenty of doubters discussing Hurts’ true status as a franchise quarterback. This list doesn’t question much.