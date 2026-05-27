Philadelphia Eagles Linked to Brandon Graham as OTAs Start Up

At 38-years-old, Philadelphia Eagles legend Brandon Graham hasn’t gone back into retirement.

With OTAs going into play, Graham is a free agent with a decision on his future still pending. The Eagles have space on their roster for a couple more additions. Graham was listed as a possible addition to the 90-man roster.

“Graham could return again at some point, perhaps when training camp winds down,” Jeff Kerr of Sports Illustrated wrote.

“There are four void years in his contract from last season, that are essentially eliminated with a post-June 1 cut this year. The Eagles then can turn around and create a new deal for Graham should he decide to come back.”

Should The Eagles Explore A Reunion With Graham?

The former first-round pick just can’t seem to call it yet.

After the Eagles won the Super Bowl during the 2024 NFL season, Graham decided to retire. The two-time Super Bowl Champion would go out on top and get an opportunity to recover from an injury-riddled year.

But that wasn’t truly it for Graham. In late October, Graham announced his return to the field. The Eagles signed him to a one-year deal, with hopes of Graham being a valuable depth piece.

Graham played in nine games. He registered eight tackles and 3.0 sacks. It wasn’t his typical role with the Eagles, but Graham started to heat up down the stretch, proving he could still be valuable with limited snaps.

As long as Graham feels healthy and up for the challenge, the Eagles should certainly hold a roster spot for the veteran pass rusher. Not only is he a solid veteran leader for the locker room, but Graham has shown he is willing to accept a depth role.

No. 55 hasn’t revealed his decision just yet. The Eagles shouldn’t be waiting on it, but when they do get clarity, it could result in a 17th season in Philadelphia.