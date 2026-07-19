As the Philadelphia Eagles worked through OTAs, gearing up for mandatory minicamp, their rookie first-rounder Makai Lemon suffered a setback.

Dealing with a hamstring issue, Lemon ended up sitting out each minicamp session, taking away valuable time with the star quarterback, Jalen Hurts.

While the Eagles didn’t offer any official in-depth details about Lemon’s setback, the word around the team was that his injury shouldn’t affect his availability for long.

Philadelphia Eagles Rookie Delivers Great Injury News

According to a report from the Philadelphia Inquirer, Lemon revealed to reporters recently that he is “feeling great,” just under two weeks away from training camp.

When the publication looked for clarification regarding Lemon’s availability in training camp, the rookie wideout stated he will be 100% when the time comes.

The Eagles are slated for training camp to begin on July 29.

Makai Lemon’s Big Opportunity

Being a first-round selection, Lemon will be viewed as a potential day-one starter in the NFL.

While it’s not easy for a rookie to earn an instant critical role on a championship-contending team, the Eagles recently made a major change on offense.

Back in early June, the Eagles struck a trade with the New England Patriots. The All-Pro wide receiver AJ Brown was sent to New England, without another pass-catcher in return.

Considering the way Brown’s final season with the Eagles played out, along with the moves the Eagles made leading up to June 1, it was obvious Brown would be on the move.

Although Lemon and Brown play the game with two different styles, the Eagles are hopeful that the former USC star will bring the passing game a different look, contributing to a bounce-back year.

Makai Lemon’s USC Run

During his time in the NCAA, Lemon played three seasons for USC.

Although he didn’t play much as a freshman, catching six passes in nine games, Lemon showed plenty of progress in year two.

The sophomore wideout caught 52 passes in 12 games. He totaled 764 yards, scoring three touchdowns.

In 2025, Lemon was a college star during his junior year. In 12 games, Lemon caught 79 passes, racking up 1,156 yards for 11 touchdowns.

After getting selected in round one by the Eagles, Lemon will have a chance to compete for an instant role within the offense. As long as he doesn’t suffer any setbacks before training camp, it sounds like he’ll be good to go.