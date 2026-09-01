After a summer filled with quarterback battles behind Jalen Hurts, the Philadelphia Eagles have yet to answer the big question: who will be the primary backup?

Many figured that by the time the Eagles submitted their initial 53-man roster, one-to-two quarterbacks would be left out, with one making its return to the practice squad.

Instead, the Eagles kept all four guys, including Hurts, Tanner McKee, Andy Dalton, and Cole Payton. It was a rare decision by the Eagles, which called for an explanation from the general manager, Howie Roseman, on Monday, August 31.

Philadelphia Eagles’ Shocking QB Decision Gets Explanation

“I feel like all those guys have value for our team,” Roseman told reporters during a post-preseason press conference. “Some of them obviously, some is short-term value, some is long-term value — when you think about Cole. So, just as we went through the process here, just thought it was the right thing to do for our football team.”

The GM added that quarterback is simply the most important position in football. So, if the Eagles are going to hold more players than usual at a spot, QB would be it.

Any Answers On The Actual Backup?

The Eagles seem to have one, but that hasn’t been revealed at this time. The answers will be made public when the official depth chart is released ahead of the Week 1 battle against the Washington Commanders.

Most watched the NFL Preseason and saw McKee put together a better run compared to Dalton. However, everybody is well aware of how much more experience Dalton has over McKee.

As for Payton’s presence on the roster, the Eagles are obviously looking to continue developing a young prospect. The Eagles picked up Payton in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He had an up-and-down summer, but it wasn’t anything out of the ordinary for a mid-round rookie who isn’t working to take over the starter or backup spot.

The Eagles don’t have to make their final decision right away. They still have two more weeks of practice before opening up the season against the Washington Commanders for their Week 1 battle. Barring any setbacks, the only thing that is for sure about the QB position is that Jalen Hurts will start.