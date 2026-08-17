5 Eagles Players Who Have Exceeded Expectations at Training Camp

Philadelphia entered camp with plenty of established talent, but a handful of players have consistently demanded attention with their performance.

The Eagles’ first preseason game – a 24-7 loss to Baltimore – offered another evaluation opportunity, but the bulk of the evidence for these rankings comes from the daily competition at the Jefferson Health Training Complex.

With the Eagles now preparing for joint practices with the New England Patriots on Aug. 19-20, here are the five players who have exceeded expectations the most so far, per NBC Sports.

1. Markel Bell, OT – The Rookie Who Looks Like a Future Starter

It is one thing for a third-round rookie offensive tackle to look promising. It is another thing entirely for a rookie to earn the kind of praise that Markel Bell has received from one of the best offensive tackles of his generation.

Bell, selected 68th overall out of Miami, entered camp as a fascinating developmental prospect. At 6-foot-9 and 346 pounds, he possesses absurd physical dimensions, including 36 3/8-inch arms and an 87 1/8-inch wingspan.

He also started all 16 games at left tackle for Miami as a senior and did not allow a sack on 558 pass-blocking snaps.

The impressive part has been how quickly those physical tools are translating. When Lane Johnson missed time during camp, Bell received first-team reps at right tackle, giving him valuable experience against Philadelphia’s loaded defensive front.

The Eagles don’t need Bell to become Johnson immediately. They need him to develop into a reliable swing tackle and eventually become a potential successor to the veteran. Through camp, he has looked increasingly capable of doing exactly that.

2. Darius Cooper, WR – From Camp Darling to Potential Contributor

Cooper was already a pleasant surprise last summer. The undrafted receiver from Tarleton State earned a roster spot in 2025 after leading Division I FCS with 1,450 receiving yards during his final college season.

He then showed that his camp performance wasn’t a fluke by catching six passes for 82 yards and a touchdown in his first preseason game. He ultimately appeared in 13 games as a rookie.

Reports from camp have consistently identified him as one of Philadelphia’s best receivers, and there has been growing discussion that he could have an actual offensive role rather than simply serving as depth.

Head coach Nick Sirianni initially praised Cooper for the “dirty work” he brings to the position, but his play has apparently forced the Eagles to think bigger about how they can use him.

That is especially notable considering the competition. Philadelphia has DeVonta Smith, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Johnny Wilson, Quez Watkins, Elijah Moore and rookie Makai Lemon among its receiving options.

At this point, calling Cooper a roster lock doesn’t feel aggressive. The bigger question may be whether he can earn enough snaps to become one of the more important pieces of Philadelphia’s new-look offense.

3. Chance Campbell, LB – The Practice-Squad Player Making Himself Impossible to Ignore

The former sixth-round pick spent the 2025 season on Philadelphia’s practice squad, making him the kind of player who could easily get lost in an extremely deep linebacker room. Instead, Campbell has seemingly made one of the biggest Year 2 jumps on the roster.

Philadelphia’s official position preview listed him behind a group that includes Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Smael Mondon, making his path to the 53-man roster far from obvious.

Yet Campbell has repeatedly found himself around the football during camp. Observers have noted him making run stops, and he has received opportunities with both the first and second defensive units.

If Vic Fangio’s defense has a role for another physical, reliable linebacker who can contribute on special teams and provide depth on defense, Campbell is making a compelling argument.

4. Michael Carter II, S – A Cornerback Learning a New Position

Carter has spent virtually his entire NFL career as a slot cornerback. Philadelphia acquired him from the Jets during the 2025 season, and the Eagles retained him for 2026. Now they’re asking him to make a much more significant transition: safety.

Slot corners and safeties share some responsibilities in Fangio’s defense, particularly when Philadelphia moves into nickel and dime packages. Still, playing safety requires different instincts, angles and communication, and Carter has had to learn an entirely new position while competing with returning veteran Marcus Epps.

Through camp, Carter has looked comfortable enough to make this a legitimate competition. The Eagles initially described the battle as open, with Carter and Epps pushing each other for the job.

The preseason opener did give Epps a slight advantage in the latest snapshot, as Epps sat out while Carter played against the Ravens. But that doesn’t erase what Carter accomplished during camp.

If Carter can make the position switch work, Philadelphia could have found a creative way to maximize a player who already knows the defense.

5. Tariq Castro-Fields, CB – The Veteran Who Refuses to Go Away

Castro-Fields is now 27 years old and five years removed from Penn State. The 49ers selected him in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but his NFL career has been defined more by persistence than playing time.

He has bounced around the league and spent the 2025 season on Philadelphia’s practice squad after joining the organization in 2024.

Castro-Fields has consistently competed hard against Philadelphia’s receivers and has reportedly made plays throughout camp. He also brings something valuable to a secondary where injuries and roster competition can change the equation quickly.

The Eagles have plenty of established cornerbacks, but camp performance can create opportunities where none appeared to exist a few weeks earlier.

A roster spot remains a difficult proposition. Philadelphia’s cornerback room is crowded, and the official roster already includes players such as Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Riq Woolen, Jakorian Bennett and others.