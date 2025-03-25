Philly Dawgs Taking a Page from the Nova Knicks’ Winning Culture

The Philadelphia Eagles have taken “dog mentality” or should I say “dawg mentality” to a new level after adding their seventh Georgia Bulldog to their roster when they signed former New York Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari to a one-year $4 million deal last Monday.

He joins his former Dawg homies and former college teammates – Jalen Carter, Nakobe Dean, Nolan Smith, Lewis Cine, Jordan Davis, and Kelee Ringo.

“It’s amazing having that chemistry and brotherhood with those guys, it’s just amazing to come back here and just keep it going on,” Ojulari said at his introductory press conference while speaking to the Philly media for the first time last week.

The Brotherhood



“We got so many Georgia guys here. Nolan Smith, that’s my brother for real. All of them are my brothers, but Nolan, since we’ve been in the same room since Georgia, I’m probably more close with him. But I’m close with all of them – we all share that brotherhood and the relationship we have is amazing. I’m ready to be here now.”

The influx of Georgia Bulldogs over the last 4 years is a testament to Eagles G.M. Howie Roseman and his ability to adapt. It’s also a testament to his ability to learn from his mistakes. I always thought it was common sense to draft players from the top college programs who have played their NCAA careers versus the top competition in all the land a.k.a. the SEC, Big Ten and Big 12 conferences.

Gone are the days that a Jalen Reagor from TCU trumps a Justin Jefferson from LSU. Did you notice after that colossal gaffe, Roseman over the next two years put together one of the most deadly wideout tandems in the league in Devonta Smith and A.J. Brown? Howie might be one of the great prestidigitators of our time. But it wasn’t always the Howie way. He would take shots with PAC 12 fliers and other off the books long shots seemingly trying to outsmart the smartest guy in the room, which was him, just ask him.

Farmer Howie

Roseman now plucks from the best of the best from the NCAA ranks. In the last 10 years there have been six national championship programs and the Eagles Super Bowl winning roster in 2024 had 15 players from those championship teams and of the teams that punched their tickets to the final four of the first ever college football 12 team playoff last season, the Birds had 9 players on their roster last year from those programs, Ohio State, Penn State, Notre Dame and Texas. Atta boy Howie. Just remember it’s never too late to do the right thing and Roseman has gone combustible with 17 or his last 18 selections in the last four drafts in the first four rounds making a significant impact on the Eagles’ success.

The Georgia Bulldogs won back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2022 and the Birds have farmed in Athens to a farthewell poaching six of their ring bearers from those title teams in the draft and signing another in the free agent market.

Winning Culture

It’s a huge benefit for players to sign with a new team that automatically feels very much like home. Not to mention that the Georgia boys come from a culture of winning and winning big. Culture cannot be overstated in collegiate and professional locker rooms and winning is contagious at the NFL level.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound edge rusher originally entered the league as a second-round pick of the New York Giants, 50th overall, out of Georgia in 2021. He broke the Giants’ official all-time record for sacks by a rookie with eight that season. After posting another six this past year, he has 22 sacks, 37 QB hits, and 21 tackles for loss during his time in North Jersey. The fifth-year veteran does not turn 25 until June.

At his introductory press conference last Wednesday, Ojulari said he’s looking forward to utilizing his versatility playing under defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

“I feel like I’m a versatile player. I’m a physical guy; I don’t shy away from any type of contact. I’m an attack-first type of mentality guy. I can set the edge, I can tackle, I can rush the passer, and I can bend. I feel like I can do it all,” Ojulari said. “Just try to do my job when I get out there on the field. Whatever happens, happens – just trying to do it to the best of my abilities. When you make those plays, it’s always exciting. I’m excited to be here now and make plays with the Eagles and try to win games.”

Dawg Mentality

Philadelphia’s signing of the former New York Giant outside linebacker means the Eagles have seven Georgia players from UGA’s 2020 defense on their roster. Conceivably, five Georgia players could start in the Eagles’ front seven next year.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter

Defensive tackle Jordan Davis

Outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari

Outside linebacker Nolan Smith

Linebacker Nakobe Dean

Cornerback Kelee Ringo

Safety Lewis Cine

It’s only a one-year deal so it basically is a “prove it” deal due to the fact that Ojulari has gotten hit by the injury bug often in his four-year NFL career thus far. He’ll also have a couple more familiar faces in former Giants’ teammates in Saquon Barkley and recently signed cornerback Adoree’ Jackson. But make no mistake, Ojulari’s long list of injuries is concerning — calf, ankle, quad, hamstring, and toe all add up despite not having had what could be described as a “major” setback since playing in all 17 games as a rookie. And the Eagles, again, aren’t committing a lot of money or years to him. But don’t be surprised if Roseman has another edge rusher up his sleeve, one who may have a better shot of starting opposite Nolan Smith. But Ojulari will be in the mix and should have extra motivation to earn a long-term deal going forward.

A Villanova Guy

Like him or not sports talk host on FOX1, Colin Cowherd, often uses a phrase referring to the success of Villanova alumni in the NBA and their successes Villanova and Jay Wright are the best at what they do to describe players who are mature, resourceful, and fit well on any NBA team due to their hustle, effort, and discipline and maturity and the culture that former head coach Jay Wright instilled in his program that saw four trips to the Final Four and two National Championships.

Cowherd believes that Villanova players are well-suited for the NBA due to their ability to contribute in various roles, from stars like Jalen Brunson to role players like Josh Hart, Jamal Bridges and formerly Donte DiVincenzo of the Nova Knicks. Why am I talking hoops right now? Because the Nova Knicks have taken the Villanova culture with them to the NBA level and since they reconvened at 33rd and Madison, the Nova Knicks, if they can stay healthy, are always going to be a tough out due to their innate toughness. Sound familiar?

Culture is everything in today’s locker rooms. On many levels it’s just as important as talent. And as my former hockey coach, mentor, friend and counselor, the late great Bob Anderson used to tell me, “Hard work becomes talent if talent doesn’t work hard.” At the end of the day there are only two things you can control, your preparation and your effort. The Philly Dawgs and the Nova Knicks embody championship culture. Five championships between them and counting.

I’m not always right. Oh wait, yes, I am. I did my best to calm the masses after the Cleveland win right after the bye when the Birds struggled to get past a 3-14 Browns team, topped off with the head coach getting into a jawing joust with some of the hometown faithful. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is a winner. His emotional outbursts are a little unorthodox but that’s just who he is (see Dan Hurley). His record after just four seasons rivals Vince Lombardi’s resume. It’s not necessarily his coaching but rather his epic winning culture and as you can see, the results speak for themselves. Go Cats and Dawgs!