Just months after trading the wide receiver AJ Brown to the New England Patriots, the Philadelphia Eagles were suggested to get back on the phone with them to see what it would cost to take a receiver off their hands.

On July 31, it was reported that the Patriots are still shopping their wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. 94WIP’s Eagles insider Eliot Shorr-Parks urges the Eagles to consider snagging him off the block.

via Shorr-Parks on X: Eagles should consider trying to trade for him

Philadelphia Eagles Pitched To Capitalize On Patriots’ Trade Dilemma

With Brown in New England, Drake Maye is clearly going to put a lot of focus on getting the ball in his hands as the clear-cut No. 1 wideout.

However, that hasn’t left Boutte in a bad situation.

Early reports out of Patriots camp suggest that Boutte is off to a strong start.

“Boutte has been the Patriots’ best player in the early days of training camp,” The Athletic’s Chad Graff wrote on July 31.

“It’s a small sample size, just four real practices and one walk-through, and a lot can change between now and roster cutdown day at the end of August. But four practices in, Boutte has hauled in four deep passes from quarterback Drake Maye.”

The NFL world found out earlier in the summer that Boutte would like to be traded, but that hasn’t turned into a lackluster showing from a player with a lack of motivation to play for his current team. In fact, it’s done the opposite.

“I think my main focus was just that I’m here ’til I ain’t,” Boutte told reporters, according to NBC Sports Boston.

“My feet are here today. If I’m somewhere else next week, the week after, that’s kind of what it is. That’s part of the business. I’m taking every day, day by day, not thinking about what’s next.”

The Eagles had to get rid of Brown because despite his high level of play, his lack of interest in competing with the team further made it clear that it was time to move on. Boutte and Brown are on different levels, but perhaps the Patriots’ wideout could come at a bargain price and compete for one of the top roles alongside DeVonta Smith.

Kayshon Boutte’s NFL Career

Boutte entered the NFL in 2023 as a sixth-round pick out of LSU.

During his first season, Boutte played in just five games. In year two, he caught 43 passes for 589 yards and three touchdowns.

In his third season with the Patriots, Boutte played in 14 games. He caught 33 passes for 551 yards and six touchdowns.