After AJ Brown signed himself off as the best player to suit up for the Philadelphia Eagles, his No. 11 jersey was quickly scooped up.

Nobody actually believed that Brown would retire 11 in Philadelphia, but the number will be worn by the second-year linebacker Jihaad Campbell as soon as the 2026 NFL season.

Philadelphia Eagles Player Takes AJ Brown’s No. 11 After Trade

Earlier this week, Eagles fans started speculating that Campbell was making the big decision to change his jersey number from 30 to 11. A No. 11 Campbell jersey was popping up as an option when purchasing merchandise online.

Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP confirmed that the switch is official.

“Jihaad Campbell is indeed moving to No. 11,” Shorr-Parks wrote on X.

“Campbell goes back to the number he wore the majority of his college career. (Giving AJ Brown’s number to a defensive player is also a win for the Eagles [in my opinion]).”

AJ Brown’s Exit From The Eagles

It wasn’t as clean as the Eagles had hoped, and the timing certainly wasn’t what anybody expected.

When Brown arrived via trade in 2022, he was tight with the quarterback Jalen Hurts and instantly became an All-Pro wideout with a Super Bowl appearance.

The Eagles invested a new $96.0 million extension in Brown in 2024. He’s under contract through 2029. Both parties hoped he would finish that deal with the Eagles, but now it’s on the New England Patriots to pay him.

Brown left the Eagles with 5,034 yards and 32 touchdowns over four years.

Jihaad Campbell Takes Over No. 11

The 22-year-old linebacker joined the Eagles as a first-round pick in 2025.

Philly added Campbell with the 31st overall pick. He came out of Alabama.

During his rookie season, Campbell appeared in 17 games. He racked up 80 tackles, with two of them going for a loss. Campbell also had three pass deflections, one interception, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

The Eagles have 23 players don No. 11 in team history.

Brown was among the most recognizable, as he is currently a top 10 wide receiver in the history of the Eagles’ franchise. Norm Van Brocklin was another. Although he spent little time with the Eagles, he is considered a legendary passer in the history of the game.

Carson Wentz was another player to wear 11 during his time. While the Wentz era ended up being short-lived, he was part of a special season in 2017. Before going down with a torn ACL, Wentz was considered an MVP favorite. He helped set the Eagles up for a first-round bye before they went on to win the Super Bowl.