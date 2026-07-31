When it comes to the defense, the Philadelphia Eagles aren’t hesitant to experiment with some of their talented young players.

At the same time, they won’t hesitate to cut ties with an experiment if it’s simply not panning out the way that they had hoped.

The Eagles wanted to see what they could get out of the second-year linebacker Jihaad Campbell as an edge rusher, but they will stick with the usual moving forward.

Eagles Pull Plug On Experiment With 22-Year-Old Star Linebacker

As the Eagles prepared for the second day of NFL training camp, the defensive coordinator Vic Fangio addressed reporters for the first time.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane, Fangio publicly confirmed that Campbell will continue sharpening his skill set at his natural position at inside linebacker this summer.

via Jeff McClain, Inquirer: “Vic Fangio said the experiment of having #Eagles ILB Jihaad Campbell cross train as an edge is essentially over.”

“Whatever Vic says, right? He’s the big dog,” Campbell said of the decision.

“I believe in Coach Fangio. I believe in his process and his understanding of how he actually wants things to look like for his defense. We put all of our trust in him and we just go out there and execute.”

Jihaad Campbell Right Now

The Eagles selected Campbell with the 31st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Coming out of Alabama, Campbell had an opportunity to play a day-one role with the Eagles.

During his rookie season, Campbell picked up 10 starts and appeared in 17 total games. He came up with 80 total tackles, two of which were for a loss. Campbell also had three pass deflections, one interception, and one forced fumble, with a recovery.

Going into year two, Campbell is expected to see his role expand. Playing alongside the star linebacker Zack Baun, the two could form a strong duo on one of the NFL’s toughest defenses for the 2026 season.