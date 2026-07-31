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Eagles Pull Plug On Experiment With 22-Year-Old Star Linebacker

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Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Jihaad Campbell #30 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on September 04, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

When it comes to the defense, the Philadelphia Eagles aren’t hesitant to experiment with some of their talented young players.

At the same time, they won’t hesitate to cut ties with an experiment if it’s simply not panning out the way that they had hoped.

The Eagles wanted to see what they could get out of the second-year linebacker Jihaad Campbell as an edge rusher, but they will stick with the usual moving forward.

Eagles Pull Plug On Experiment With 22-Year-Old Star Linebacker

Cincinnati Bengals v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 7: Jihaad Campbell #30 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half of the NFL Preseason 2025 game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 7, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Bengals 34-27. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

As the Eagles prepared for the second day of NFL training camp, the defensive coordinator Vic Fangio addressed reporters for the first time.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane, Fangio publicly confirmed that Campbell will continue sharpening his skill set at his natural position at inside linebacker this summer.

Cincinnati Bengals v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 7: Jihaad Campbell #30 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lincoln Financial Field on August 7, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

via Jeff McClain, Inquirer: “Vic Fangio said the experiment of having #Eagles ILB Jihaad Campbell cross train as an edge is essentially over.”

“Whatever Vic says, right? He’s the big dog,” Campbell said of the decision.

“I believe in Coach Fangio. I believe in his process and his understanding of how he actually wants things to look like for his defense. We put all of our trust in him and we just go out there and execute.”

Jihaad Campbell Right Now

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 04: Jihaad Campbell #30 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after defeating the Dallas Cowboys in the game at Lincoln Financial Field on September 04, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Eagles selected Campbell with the 31st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Coming out of Alabama, Campbell had an opportunity to play a day-one role with the Eagles.

Cleveland Browns v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 16: Andrew Mukuba #24 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates his fumble recovery with Jihaad Campbell #30 against the Cleveland Browns in the first half of the NFL Preseason 2025 game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 16, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

During his rookie season, Campbell picked up 10 starts and appeared in 17 total games. He came up with 80 total tackles, two of which were for a loss. Campbell also had three pass deflections, one interception, and one forced fumble, with a recovery.

Going into year two, Campbell is expected to see his role expand. Playing alongside the star linebacker Zack Baun, the two could form a strong duo on one of the NFL’s toughest defenses for the 2026 season.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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