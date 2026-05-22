Eagles Announce Position Switch for NFL All-Pro Cooper DeJean

There is something about a player like Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean that would make him welcome on all 32 NFL teams, and that’s his versatility.

Through his 1st 2 seasons, the 6-foot, 198-pound NFL All-Pro and Super Bowl champion has shown as much, and makes famed Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio comfortable having him do more than 1 thing.

In 2026, that will mean a new position as a starter, with Fangio announcing on Thursday that DeJean will start games at safety and move to slot cornerback when the Eagles go to nickel packages — the position he has dominated at the last 2 seasons.

“Eagles DC Vic Fangio told reporters Cooper DeJean will play safety in base personnel, a change from last season when DeJean started at outside CB in base,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane wrote on his official X account on Thursday.

“The Eagles will play Cooper DeJean at safety in base defense, per DC Vic Fangio,” Sleeper Eagles wrote on its official X account. “DeJean played one snap at free safety last season.”

“Cooper DeJean is moving to SAFETY in the Eagles base defense, per Vic Fangio,” Eagle Times wrote on its official X account. “Last year as a slot CB, he ranked #1 in: PFF coverage grade, Catch rate allowed, Passer rating allowed, Yards per coverage snap. Now he plays everywhere.”

Cowboys Rookie Could Snatch DeJean’s Spot

Despite the fact he’s moving positions, DeJean’s spot as the most versatile defensive back in the NFL — and it’s best slot cornerback — could be short-lived.

That’s because of a rookie within his own division in Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs, the No. 11 overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

According to Pro Football Focus NFL reporter Bradley Locker, Downs will be the “NFL’s next elite slot defender as a rookie.”

In an interesting twist, 34-year-old former Eagles cornerbacks coach Christian Parker is now the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator.

“Parker sought a legitimate game-changer with one of the Cowboys’ top two picks,” Locker wrote. “He got just that in Downs, who has a chance to revolutionize the unit from the get-go as the team’s primary nickel/slot defender.”

The last 2 Super Bowl champions have come with elite rookie slot cornerbacks — DeJean in 2024 and Seattle Seahawks star Nick Emmanwori in 2025.

Parker also has a history of turning players into elite slot cornerbacks, doing so with DeJean in Philadelphia and Ja’Quan McMillian with the Denver Broncos.

Eagles Have NFL’s Elite Cornerback Duo

If Downs wants to take DeJean’s spot, he’ll have to fight for it — and the Eagles will get 2 chances each year to take him down a peg.

The Eagles solidified their secondary for years to come in the 2024 NFL draft with a pair of All-Pros with their 1st 2 picks, taking Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell in the 1st round and DeJean in the 2nd round.

Both became high-impact starters as rookies. By the time the Eagles routed the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, they were both stars — as evidenced by DeJean returning an interception off Patrick Mahomes for a touchdown in the 1st half.

In their 2nd seasons, the duo continued to ascend, with both earning NFL All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors for the 1st time.