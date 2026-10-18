Eagles Get Positive Injury Update on $78 Million Star

The Philadelphia Eagles are down bad — as down bad as they’ve been in a long time — and have lost four straight games after a 25-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

If the Eagles are going to recover their season in any way, shape, or form, they’ll need all the stars they have left on the field, and they survived an injury scare for one of them: former 1st-round pick and $78 million defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

Davis left the loss to the Panthers with an ankle injury but afterward said that x-rays came back negative.

“Jordan Davis says x-rays were negative on his ankle and he feels OK at this point,” NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark wrote on his official X account on Sunday after the game.

The Eagles are now 2-4 as they head into a primetime game against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football in Week 7 — the first of 3 consecutive games against NFC East foes.

Eagles Made Jordan Davis Offseason Priority

The Eagles wasted little time securing Davis’ services for the foreseeable future and made some history in the process.

“Jordan Davis reached agreement on a 3-year, $78 million extension that includes $65M guaranteed and makes him the highest-paid nose tackle in NFL history,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on March 7.

Davis, 6-foot-6 and 336 pounds, has anchored Philadelphia’s defense since he was selected with the No. 13 overall pick out of the University of Georgia in the 2022 NFL draft. In April 2025, the Eagles exercised the 5th-year option on Davis’s rookie contract, which would have paid him $12.938 million in 2026.

The Eagles took his college teammate, Carter, with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Over the last 2 seasons, the duo has been mostly unstoppable, including a Super Bowl win following the 2024 season.

“BREAKING: The Eagles and star DT Jordan Davis are finalizing a 3-year, $78M extension with $65M guaranteed, per sources. A massive $26M-per-year deal for Davis, making him the highest-paid NT in NFL history,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account. “Jordan Davis, still only 26, has turned into a superstar in the middle of Philadelphia’s defense. The former 1st-round pick hasn’t missed a game since his rookie year in 2022 — and comes off a career-highs in tackles (72), sacks (4.5), TFLs (9) and snaps (686). The Eagles prioritize one of their top homegrown players with a huge multi-year deal.”

Something Doesn’t Quite Add Up For Eagles, Davis

While Davis is getting paid a ton of money and has the respect of his peers, of course, when we look at what he’s done in 2026 … he seems pretty average.

In 6 games, Davis has 23 tackles and 0.5 sacks—with his first half-sack coming against the Panthers. Those numbers hardly jump off the page.

Davis was ruled out against the Panthers after hurting his ankle — the Eagles also lost starting edge rusher Nolan Smith to a concussion.