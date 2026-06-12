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Philadelphia Eagles Predicted To Cut Ties With Former First-Rounder

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 04: General manager Howie Roseman of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on September 04, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The first run with the Philadelphia Eagles for Joe Tryon-Shoyinka is turning out to be a disappointingly short one.

The veteran pass rusher has been one of the Eagles’ under-the-radar mysteries and most early roster projections aren’t giving him the benefit of the doubt.

Philadelphia Eagles Predicted To Cut Ties With Former First-Rounder

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 15: Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoffs at Raymond James Stadium on January 15, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

In a 53-man roster prediction after mandatory minicamp, Tyron-Shoyinka was listed as a cut candidate by Sports Illustrated’s Jeff Kerr.

Inside the Iggles’ Anthony Miller made a similar assumption.

Tyron-Shoyinka’s absence during mandatory minicamp didn’t come with an explanation from the team. A lack of explanation is not uncommon at this stage of the offseason, but Tyron-Shoyinka’s absence doesn’t come off as excused, based on reports.

“There is going to be a battle for the No. 5 pass rusher spot. Joe Tyron-Shoyinka was a no show at minicamp and no reason was given for his absence,” Kerr wrote.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Green Bay Packers

GettyGREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 17: Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after his team’s 34-20 win against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 17, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

“The Eagles countered by signing [AJ] Epenesa, which was an under-the-radar signing that made the pass rush deeper.”

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka’s NFL Career

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mandatory Minicamp

GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 11: Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball during the Buccaneers Mandatory Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center on June 11, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Following a college career at Washington, Tryon-Shoyinka went in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He was the 32nd pick for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As a rookie, Tryon-Shoyinka appeared in 17 games, with six starts. He totaled 29 tackles and 4.0 sacks.

In year two, he posted a similar stat line as a full-time starter in 17 games with 40 tackles and 4.0 sacks.

Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 25: Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

In 2023, Tryon-Shoyinka came up with a career-high 45 tackles and 5.0 sacks. During his fourth and final year with the Bucs in 2024, Tryon-Shoyinka appeared in just 11 games. He had 18 tackles and 2.0 sacks.

The Buccaneers declined the option on Tryon-Shoyinka’s contract. He signed with the Cleveland Browns on a one-year deal, worth $4.7 million. After playing in eight games for the Browns, Tryon-Shoyinka was traded to the Chicago Bears.

In the final eight games of the season, Tryon-Shoyinka totaled 13 tackles and landed one hit on the quarterback. He went sackless for the season.

Back in March 2026, the Eagles signed Tryon-Shoyinka to a one-year deal. It’s turning out to be a bust of a signing, as he’s likely to get cut at some point.

 

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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