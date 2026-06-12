The first run with the Philadelphia Eagles for Joe Tryon-Shoyinka is turning out to be a disappointingly short one.

The veteran pass rusher has been one of the Eagles’ under-the-radar mysteries and most early roster projections aren’t giving him the benefit of the doubt.

Philadelphia Eagles Predicted To Cut Ties With Former First-Rounder

In a 53-man roster prediction after mandatory minicamp, Tyron-Shoyinka was listed as a cut candidate by Sports Illustrated’s Jeff Kerr.

Inside the Iggles’ Anthony Miller made a similar assumption.

Tyron-Shoyinka’s absence during mandatory minicamp didn’t come with an explanation from the team. A lack of explanation is not uncommon at this stage of the offseason, but Tyron-Shoyinka’s absence doesn’t come off as excused, based on reports.

“There is going to be a battle for the No. 5 pass rusher spot. Joe Tyron-Shoyinka was a no show at minicamp and no reason was given for his absence,” Kerr wrote.

“The Eagles countered by signing [AJ] Epenesa, which was an under-the-radar signing that made the pass rush deeper.”

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka’s NFL Career

Following a college career at Washington, Tryon-Shoyinka went in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He was the 32nd pick for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As a rookie, Tryon-Shoyinka appeared in 17 games, with six starts. He totaled 29 tackles and 4.0 sacks.

In year two, he posted a similar stat line as a full-time starter in 17 games with 40 tackles and 4.0 sacks.

In 2023, Tryon-Shoyinka came up with a career-high 45 tackles and 5.0 sacks. During his fourth and final year with the Bucs in 2024, Tryon-Shoyinka appeared in just 11 games. He had 18 tackles and 2.0 sacks.

The Buccaneers declined the option on Tryon-Shoyinka’s contract. He signed with the Cleveland Browns on a one-year deal, worth $4.7 million. After playing in eight games for the Browns, Tryon-Shoyinka was traded to the Chicago Bears.

In the final eight games of the season, Tryon-Shoyinka totaled 13 tackles and landed one hit on the quarterback. He went sackless for the season.

Back in March 2026, the Eagles signed Tryon-Shoyinka to a one-year deal. It’s turning out to be a bust of a signing, as he’s likely to get cut at some point.