Eagles Predicted to Part Ways With $265 Million QB Jalen Hurts

There is a financial conversation to be had about Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts that has nothing to do with the blood clots in his lungs that will keep him out for the rest of the season.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, Hurts’ 5-year, $265 million contract and its implications would be an offseason topic regardless of the blood clots issue—and may have led to him already playing his final game for the Eagles.

“Hurts is signed through 2028, but the only guaranteed money left on his contract after this season will be $22 million of his $51.5 million salary in 2027,” Graziano wrote on October 21. “Regardless of how this season was to play out for Hurts and the Eagles, there was always going to be an offseason discussion about whether to extend him again — and if so, at what level — or look into other options. The Eagles have some young stars coming up for extensions pretty soon, including cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, and carrying a huge quarterback salary beyond this year is going to get more difficult.”

Hurts has had some well-documented struggles with the offense the last two seasons — under two different offensive coordinators. Meaning the problem might not be the offensive coordinators.

“It’s worth wondering whether Hurts has played his last down as an Eagle,” Fowler wrote. “He is 59-28 as a starter for the franchise, but Philadelphia, which is often proactive with contracts of core players, did not extend Hurts last offseason. So, it’s difficult to pinpoint where things will stand three to four months from now.”

Scandal Growing Around Hurts’ Medical Treatment

Wednesday saw a flurry of news in the ever-growing scandal surrounding Hurts, his medical treatment, and how he was allowed to travel to London and play in a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5 after doctors had already determined he had blood clots in his calf — blood clots that eventually spread to his lungs.

“The NFLPA is not aware of any NFL investigation into the medical care provided to Jalen Hurts. In fact, the league previously informed the union that it did not plan to review the care he received,” the NFL Players Association said in a written statement released on Wednesday. “Before conclusions are drawn about how this situation was handled, there must be a full investigation into what occurred. Determining the facts is essential to ensuring players receive the highest level of care and protection going forward.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was in New York at the owners’ meetings and said the league would “welcome” an investigation.

Jalen Hurts News Shocked NFL World

Monday’s news that Hurts would miss the rest of the season — and why — shook the NFL. The Eagles are 2-4 and have lost four consecutive games headed into a primetime Week 7 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

“Jalen Hurts will be out for the season after doctors discovered multiple blood clots in his lungs,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Monday morning.

Hurts’ agent, Nicole Lynn, shared a lengthy statement on her official X account about how Hurts was initially hurt and that he is expected to make a full recovery.

“More details: What was originally believed to be a superficial blood clot was then revealed Saturday afternoon to be several blood clots in Jalen Hurts’ lungs,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account. “At that point, it all changed. It is serious. It is scary. And Jalen Hurts should make a full recovery. (Lynn’s) statement details why there was such a dramatic change in the diagnosis for Jalen Hurts. When doctors found multiple blood clots in his lungs, it went from being able to manage it to immediate treatment. Hurts is out for the season.”