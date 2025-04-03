Eagles Predicted To Make Trade That Lands NFC Rival Their Quarterback Of The Future

The Philadelphia Eagles are not looking for their next quarterback, having just won Super Bowl LIX with former 2nd round pick, Jalen Hurts.

However, they likely would not want to clear the path for other organizations – particularly rival NFC teams – to grab their next franchise quarterback.

However, in Lance Zierlein’s latest mock draft, this is exactly what they are projected to do.

Zierlein predicts that the Eagles move out of the first round of the upcoming NFL draft, and trade the pick to the New Orleans Saints, who subsequently select Ole Miss quarterback, Jaxson Dart.

The long-time draft analyst notes that due to the Giants‘ and Browns‘ 2nd round picks, which lie just after the Eagles’ at 34 and 37, the Saints act fast to secure their next QB to eventually take over from ex-Raiders stalwart, Derek Carr.

Will The Eagles Trade Their First Round Pick?

Their are good reasons for and against the Eagles moving out of initial round of this year’s draft. Many analysts believe that there is not a vast amount of difference at player quality from pick ten all the way until mid way through the second round, given the draft’s lack of bona fide “blue chip” talent.

ESPN’s Matt Miller reported in February that one general manager believes that after the first few picks, the quality levels off very quickly.

“There are four, maybe five, blue-chip players,” the GM said to Miler, “After that, it’s 40 guys with a late-first-round or second-round grade.”

However, that does not instantly give the Eagles reason to deal their first rounder, particularly since the Eagles hold all their original picks in the first five rounds of the draft, plus an additional three fifth rounders obtained from various trades with the Browns, Texans and Commanders.

Which Players Could The Eagles Target With Their First Pick?

Although it is plausible that Philadelphia could look to add to their quarterback room, which is currently comprised of Hurts, Tanner McKee and Dorian Thompson Robinson, it is more likely that the team attacks a different part of the roster.

Safety could be in play if one of Malaki Starks or Nick Emanwori falls to the bottom of the first or beginning of the second round. Although traditionally general manager, Howie Roseman prefers to address the trenches or high-value skill positions (like receivers and corners) with his early picks.

If Roseman keeps this trend alive, we could see the Eagles look at edge rusher or defensive line, having lost both Milton Williams and Josh Sweat in free agency last month.

Donovan Ezeiruaku could be in play as an edge rusher, as could defensive tackle, Walter Nolen.

Indeed, Philly may opt to go the offensive line route to finally end the right guard carousel to replace the recently departed Mekhi Becton. If interior offensive lineman, Donovan Jackson is there at #32, you would imagine that the ever o-line focused Roseman could well have no choice but to pull the trigger.

Ultimately a trade down a few spots could be the most prudent option for a team that is picking last in every round in this year’s draft, but we shall have to wait until draft night to find out for sure.