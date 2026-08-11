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Philadelphia Eagles See Progress With DeVonta Smith Injury

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Pittsburgh Steelers v Philadelphia Eagles
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 15: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field on December 15, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles haven’t had DeVonta Smith on the field in quite some time. After just a few practice sessions, the star wide receiver suffered a hamstring injury.

As a result, the Eagles have been rolling without their Pro Bowl hopeful.

Fortunately, Smith is progressing. While he’s not suited up for Tuesday, August 11 practice, the veteran wideout was seen on the field, going through some light workouts with the training staff. That’s the first time he has shown any participation since his injury occurred.

DeVonta Smith Poised For A Big Season

NFC Divisional Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 19: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles in action during the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Eagles need a big year from Smith.

The 27-year-old wide receiver started his career as a No. 1 wideout for Jalen Hurts, but the acquisition of AJ Brown in 2022 slid Smith to the No. 2 spot for his sophomore year and beyond.

NFC Championship Game: Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 26: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles hugs Jalen Hurts #1 prior to the NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Despite becoming a secondary target for Hurts, Smith has thrived. He established himself as one of the NFL’s top No. 2 wide receivers, posting over 1,000 yards in three of the past four seasons.

Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders

GettyLANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 22: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the game Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Back in June, the Eagles traded away AJ Brown to the New England Patriots. With that move, it became clear that the Eagles were fully leaning into Smith becoming the top option once again.

While he hasn’t been on the field much lately, Smith has been having a strong training camp. Training camp is obviously valuable time, but the Eagles are wise to take it slow with Smith’s recovery. Getting him as healthy as possible by Week 1 is a priority for the Eagles, who have a long season ahead of them.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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