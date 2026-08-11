Philadelphia Eagles See Progress With DeVonta Smith Injury

The Philadelphia Eagles haven’t had DeVonta Smith on the field in quite some time. After just a few practice sessions, the star wide receiver suffered a hamstring injury.

As a result, the Eagles have been rolling without their Pro Bowl hopeful.

Fortunately, Smith is progressing. While he’s not suited up for Tuesday, August 11 practice, the veteran wideout was seen on the field, going through some light workouts with the training staff. That’s the first time he has shown any participation since his injury occurred.

DeVonta Smith Poised For A Big Season

The Eagles need a big year from Smith.

The 27-year-old wide receiver started his career as a No. 1 wideout for Jalen Hurts, but the acquisition of AJ Brown in 2022 slid Smith to the No. 2 spot for his sophomore year and beyond.

Despite becoming a secondary target for Hurts, Smith has thrived. He established himself as one of the NFL’s top No. 2 wide receivers, posting over 1,000 yards in three of the past four seasons.

Back in June, the Eagles traded away AJ Brown to the New England Patriots. With that move, it became clear that the Eagles were fully leaning into Smith becoming the top option once again.

While he hasn’t been on the field much lately, Smith has been having a strong training camp. Training camp is obviously valuable time, but the Eagles are wise to take it slow with Smith’s recovery. Getting him as healthy as possible by Week 1 is a priority for the Eagles, who have a long season ahead of them.