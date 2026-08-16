Since the start of training camp, Philadelphia Eagles insiders have been praising the young wide receiver Darius Cooper for being one of the most impressive players through the first couple of weeks.

Considering the Eagles have a big void to fill after trading away the All-Pro wide receiver AJ Brown, any positive movement from players at the receiver position is a great sign. Cooper had a chance to show the public what’s been discussed after weeks of closed practices, but had a quiet first preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Promising Eagles WR Has Work To Do After Quiet Preseason Opener vs Ravens

While listing out a handful of “losers” from Game 1 on August 15, Eagles On SI’s Jeff Kerr noted that Cooper falls under the category.

“This was a performance made for Cooper to shine, pick up from the momentum for training camp. In Cooper’s defense, Jalen Hurts wasn’t throwing him the football — which may have been the difference. Cooper had a poor drop on third-and-5 that cost the Eagles a first down, a play he made frequently in camp. Those are catches that have to be made if players want to make roster. Cooper will get plenty more opportunities to make up for one poor game,” Kerr wrote.

With players like DeVonta Smith and Makai Lemon dealing with setbacks, Cooper has been running with the starters more often than not. He’s going against better competition, but playing with it as well.

On Saturday, Cooper was rolling with backups, and the offense as a whole didn’t look promising. Quarterbacks Tanner McKee and Andy Dalton both fell under the same category as Cooper.

On a bright note, Cooper led the Eagles in receiving. On a bad note, leading the Eagles in that category required just two catches for 21 yards. The Eagles lost the game 24-7.

Darius Cooper’s Stock Is Still Up

The 24-year-old out of Tarleton State will be under a microscope during the preseason, as fans want to see what the training camp hype is about.

But one quiet preseason game won’t drive Cooper’s stock down. The fact that he was on the Eagles’ roster in 2025 means his strong training camp certainly won’t put his spot on the roster in danger. Still, Cooper is fighting for a starting spot at this point.

Next week, the Eagles are going to hold joint practices with the New England Patriots. The week will conclude with a preseason battle between the two teams. Cooper will get another chance to go against different competition, and he could continue to make his case to become a starter in 2026.