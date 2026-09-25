After dealing with an injury scare on Thursday, the Philadelphia Eagles had the wide receiver DeVonta Smith suited up for Friday’s practice session.

It was a positive sign for the star wideout, who didn’t participate in Thursday’s session due to a hamstring issue.

Considering Smith finished out the previous game against the Tennessee Titans without any setbacks–and the coaching staff didn’t mention anything about it–it’s apparent that Smith’s recent absence wasn’t anything to be overly concerned about.

Eagles Get Promising Sign From DeVonta Smith After Recent Absence

Getty NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 20: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

The 27-year-old wide receiver has slid into the No. 1 spot for Jalen Hurts to throw to this season now that AJ Brown is out of the picture.

Smith is more important than ever, and he’s living up to the big expectations through two weeks.

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Jalen Hurts #1 and DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles jog off the field after a failed third down play against the Washington Commanders in the third quarter of a game at Lincoln Financial Field on September 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

While Smith had a quiet season debut against the Washington Commanders, he still caught three passes for 53 yards, coming up big in crunch time.

He was even better in Week 2 against the Titans. Hurts targeted Smith 13 times. The star wideout caught 10 passes for 117 yards and one touchdown. The Eagles are 2-0 through the first two weeks of action.

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 13: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs after a catch against K’lavon Chaisson #45 of the Washington Commanders in the third quarter of a game at Lincoln Financial Field on September 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Eagles haven’t placed an official injury status on Smith just yet, but his return to the practice field on Friday suggests he could be on pace to play in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears.

The Bears and the Eagles are set to battle it out on Monday Night Football, giving Smith and the rest of the players on the injury report an additional day to rest and recover.