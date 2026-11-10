Eagles Get Proper Validation For Jordan Davis Trade To Jaguars

A trade grade from ESPN favored the Philadelphia Eagles much more than the Jacksonville Jaguars after Monday’s blockbuster.

The Eagles agreed to send to Jordan Davis to the Jaguars in exchange for a 2027 first-round pick, and a 2029 second-round pick.

ESPN said the Jaguars got a failing grade. Meanwhile, the Eagles aced it. That sends the deal into fleece territory for Howie Roseman.

The Reason Behind The Lopsided Prediction

“A late-round pick for Davon Godchaux, too? Fine. But first- and second-round picks for Davis? Reckless would be putting it mildly. The numbers do not paint a picture of Davis being someone who is worth anywhere near that type of trade compensation. He has played 52% of snaps for the Eagles. That number is not particularly unusual for a run-stuffing nose tackle, but that’s exactly the point: The Jaguars just dealt first- and second-round picks for a part-time player who helps only against the run! There is no world where that is worth it.”

There was a reason why the Eagles signed Davis to a massive extension back in March. There was also a reason why they decided to cut ties with him not even one full season into the contract.

The Eagles received decent production from Davis throughout his first three seasons, but most believed that Davis was coming up slightly short of expectations.

In 2024, Davis had 27 tackles (three for a loss), and 1.0 sacks for the Eagles amid a Super Bowl-winning season. That was a slight regression from his 45-tackle, 2.5-sack season in 2023, which marked his career-high.

Then 2025 came around, and Davis broke out. At last, the Eagles saw Davis at his best. While he wasn’t a top-tier pass rusher, Davis landed 4.5 sacks, nine tackles for a loss, and 72 tackles. A clear career-best year. The contract was a reward for it, while the Eagles hoped that was the stepping stone needed for a steady improvement year after year.

But 2026 flashed more of the same. With just 31 tackles and 1.5 sacks through the first nine games of the year, Davis was on pace to finish the season with 58 tackles and under 3.0 sacks if he played all 17 games. Slightly above his 2024 production, but notably below his best season last year.

The Eagles will miss Davis for reasons beyond his on-field production. The veteran defensive tackle was a leader in the locker room and was recognized as one of the captains this season. But it was clear that he was playing below the value of the $78 million contract he signed.

The Jaguars aren’t worried about picks right now, rightfully so, but most believe the Eagles were right to prioritize the picks over the player at this time.