Report: Eagles in Mix to Trade for $118 Million All-Pro CB From AFC East

Nobody wheels and deals like Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman. Given the chance, it might be Roseman and the Eagles who end the 2025 NFL offseason with one of the biggest moves of them all.

Outkick’s Armando Salguero reported on April 24 that the Eagles were among the teams who have reached out to the Miami Dolphins about a possible trade for 3-time NFL All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who has indicated he prefers his next team be a title contender.

“The Dolphins have talked to the Rams, Falcons, Lions, Commanders, Eagles and others,” Salguero wrote. “The problem here is not draft compensation. Ramsey, if traded, may go for a fifth-round pick or thereabouts. The issue is the $25.2 million Miami would have to swallow in dead cap if the trade happens before June 1. So any team wanting to make this trade now might be asked to provide the Dolphins with some cap relief on that number.”

Unlike the Washington Commanders, who have just 5 picks in the 2025 NFL draft, the Eagles are in a position of bargaining power when it comes to a trade for Ramsey. That’s because Philadelphia has stockpiled 20 picks over the next 2 seasons.

How they make the financial aspect of it work might be a little more challenging, but likely worth it. The defending Super Bowl champions already have 2 of the NFL’s best young cornerbacks on the roster with Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean — adding Ramsey to that mix as the outside corners opposite Mitchell and with DeJean at nickel corner would be a formidable trio.

Eagles Get One of NFL’s Elite Cornerbacks in Ramsey

Ramsey was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars out of Florida State and has been one of the NFL’s dominant cornerbacks over the last decade.

While he might not be in his prime any more, Ramsey likely has a few seasons left of being a dominant NFL cornerback — he also helped the Los Angeles Rams win a Super Bowl following the 2021 season.

This would be the third time that Ramsey has paved the way for his exit from a team in 9 seasons. He forced a trade to the Rams in 2019 and became the highest paid defensive back in NFL history when he signed a 5-year, $100 million contract extension in September 2020.

The Rams traded Ramsey to the Dolphins in March 2023 and he signed a 3-year, $72.3 million contract extension in September 2024.

Ramsey has $118.2 million in career earnings headed into the 2025 season.

Eagles Parted Ways With Super Bowl Secondary Stars

No matter what moves Roseman makes via trades or in the draft, the secondary for the Eagle will look much different in 2025 than it did in winning the Super Bowl last season.

That begins with 2 standouts who have left the team. Controversial safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was traded to the Houston Texans along with a 2026 sixth round pick in exchange for offensive lineman Kenyon Green and a 2026 fifth round pick.

Cornerback Darius Slay, who had 14 tackle, 5 interceptions and 1 interception in 4 postseason games, left in free agency and signed a 1-year, $10 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.