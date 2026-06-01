Philadelphia Eagles Could Follow Giants’ Footsteps Amid AJ Brown Trade Saga

As the Philadelphia Eagles are expected to part ways with AJ Brown sometime within the next two days, they just might be on the hunt for a free-agent wide receiver.

The New York Giants are getting a head start on checking out some veteran pass-catchers as they recently suffered a notable setback.

Gunner Olszewski went down with an Achilles injury last week at OTAs. He is set to undergo surgery on Monday, June 1. Now, the Giants are bringing in three players for a workout on Monday. Don’t be surprised if the Eagles take a similar route at some point.

Eagles Could Pursue Veteran WRs Amid AJ Brown Trade Saga

Late Sunday night, NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Giants were bringing in their former superstar wideout, Odell Beckham Jr.

The ESPN Insider Adam Schefter confirmed that report on Monday morning, while adding two more names to the mix: Braxton Berrios and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

All three will get a look on Monday. Two of them have some familiarity with the franchise. Beckham spent a chunk of his early days playing for the Giants.

Meanwhile, Smith-Schuster played in Kansas City with the Giants’ offensive coordinator, Matt Nagy.

The Latest On The Eagles’ AJ Brown Situation

Several reports from notable league insiders have made it clear that Brown won’t be an Eagle for long. The only two factors that aren’t 100 percent at this point are when the deal goes down and what the Eagles land in return for the superstar wideout.

Either way, the Eagles’ wide receiver group would take a hit. Brown’s presence might’ve caused a lot of negative drama over the years, but his talent on the field is undeniable.

Over four seasons, Brown totaled 5,034 yards and 32 touchdowns. Last year was a down year for Brown, but he still racked up 1,003 yards and seven scores.

Odell Beckham Jr Right Now

The Super Bowl LVI champion hasn’t been at his best since tearing his ACL in the big game. Beckham missed the entire 2022 NFL season.

Although he played in 14 games for the Baltimore Ravens, they didn’t keep him on long-term after he produced 565 yards and three touchdowns.

Beckham’s last stretch of games came with the Miami Dolphins in 2024. The star wide receiver caught just nine passes for 55 yards before mutually parting ways with the Dolphins. The state of Beckham is a major mystery at the moment, as he missed the entire 2025 season.

Braxton Berrios Right Now

The former sixth-round pick out of Miami last played for the Houston Texans. He appeared in four games, catching six passes for 37 yards.

Berrios returned three kicks for 81 yards, and three punts for 25 yards. Before his single season with the Texans, Berrios spent two seasons with the Miami Dolphins, four years with the New York Jets, and one year with the New England Patriots, where he didn’t play due to an injury.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Right Now

The veteran wide receiver just wrapped up a second stint with the Chiefs, which lasted two seasons.

Smith-Schuster appeared in 17 games with the Chiefs last season. He caught 33 passes for 345 yards and one touchdown. His second run with the Chiefs wasn’t as impactful as his contribution to a Super Bowl-winning season in 2022.

Before the Chiefs, Smith-Schuster started his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he played five seasons. He also had a one-year run with the New England Patriots in 2023.

Eagles WR Group Without AJ Brown

If AJ Brown moves on without the Eagles bringing in immediate help at the position, the unit will be headlined by DeVonta Smith.

The Eagles will heavily rely on their 20th overall pick, Makai Lemon, out of USC.

Howie Roseman also added Hollywood Brown through free agency and picked up Dontayvion Wicks in a trade with the Green Bay Packers. They will be the key names to keep an eye on as the mandatory minicamp approaches.