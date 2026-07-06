With training camp around the corner, the Philadelphia Eagles have a lot of pressure to come to the table with improved offensive line play in 2026.

While injuries certainly played a part in Philly’s struggles during the 2025 NFL season, it was very clear that the presence of the veteran guard Mekhi Becton was missed.

Although Becton didn’t have the strongest follow-up season after his lone run with the Eagles, CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo suggests that a reunion could help both sides improve on their past season.

Philadelphia Eagles Get Push To Pick Up Ex-Chargers Player Before Camp

“He is just two years removed from his best season to date, which took place in Philadelphia,” DeArdo wrote on Becton.

“That season, he helped Saquon Barkley become the ninth player to rush for 2,000 yards in a season. That year ended with Becton and his teammates hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The 6-foot-7, 363-pound Becton can still make an impact if he’s in the right situation. With the Eagles, he could help them rebound from last year’s unsuccessful title defense.”

Mekhi Becton’s NFL Career

For the most part, Becton’s career has not lived up to the hype.

Coming out of Louisville in 2020, Becton landed on the New York Jets as a high-end pick. He was the 11th overall selection in the draft.

Overall, Becton’s Jets run was underwhelming. After he played in 14 games as a rookie, Becton played in just one game between the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

In 2023, Becton returned to the field for 16 games. When he entered free agency, the Eagles had a one-year deal on the table, and a proposition to switch positions. The tackle position was hard to take over, so Becton moved to guard. It was a successful switch, as Becton started 15 games for a Super Bowl run.

After improving his stock, Becton tested free agency. He cashed in with a two-year, $20 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers. Unfortunately, one underwhelming season led to Becton getting cut the following offseason.

Should The Eagles Consider Becton?

At this point, Becton is likely to willing to take another one-year, prove-it deal with the Eagles so he can land on a team for 2026.

This move would be low-risk, high-reward for Philadelphia, who got the best out of Becton in 2024.

History doesn’t always repeat itself with reunions in the NFL, but it doesn’t hurt to try.

The Eagles could use the depth, and experience matters when you’re looking to compete for a Super Bowl.