The Philadelphia Eagles‘ offensive line has quickly become the team’s biggest weak spot in 2026.

Through the first five weeks of action, there have been a lot of changes up front. Each game played included struggles from the unit, no matter what the personnel was.

As the Eagles try to figure out whether they should buy or sell before this year’s trade deadline, Chat Sports’ Chase Senior strongly urges that a move for the former direction should involve a trade for the Indianapolis Colts guard, Quenton Nelson.

Eagles Get Push To Pursue Trade For 8-Time NFL Pro Bowler

“Quenton Nelson would be the best pickup for where the Eagles are, where they’re trying to get to, and what they’re trying to improve on, which is better pass protection. Jalen Hurts has faced a 50% pressure rate this year and getting this run game back on track because the lack of run game was also a problem in 2025,” Senior said.

“[He’s] one of the best guards ever. He’s on an expiring contract, and the Colts have not been willing to give him a contract extension. So, if you trade for Quenton Nelson, whose resume speaks for itself, you’d have to trade assets for him and probably give him a long-term deal.”

Should The Eagles Deal?

This kind of move only makes sense if the Eagles absolutely believe that their championship window with this roster is still open.

One lineman doesn’t solve every issue for the offense, but it could make Jalen Hurts and the backfield much more comfortable heading into matchups.

The Eagles went into the 2026 NFL season hoping that Landon Dickerson would improve after a down year in 2025. Injuries continue to pile up for the star lineman, and he’s currently on the team’s injured reserve with no target date set for his return.

In the meantime, the Eagles are developing Willie Lampkin at the position. Elsewhere on the line, they replaced a retired Lane Johnson with Markel Bell, and a traded Cam Jurgens with Drew Kendall, who is currently replaced by Jake Majors as Kendall recovers from a setback.

Nelson’s resume is impressive. He’s got a total of six All-Pro nods and eight Pro Bowl appearances. At 30, Nelson’s career is reaching the later stage, but he’s still efficient enough to warrant at least thinking about him as long as the Eagles aren’t hitting reset.