The Philadelphia Eagles ran into a tough situation during their Week 2 battle against the Tennessee Titans.

Early on in the game, the veteran tight end Dallas Goedert suffered a knee injury. While it wasn’t severe enough to have Goedert carted off the field and heading for the locker room, the veteran tight end stood on the sidelines without returning to the action.

As expected, the Eagles are going to land another push to sign the veteran tight end, Zach Ertz.

Eagles Get Another Push To Pursue Zach Ertz After Dallas Goedert Injury

Eagles On SI’s Jeff Kerr noted that the Eagles have to “get Zach Ertz on speed dial.”

Considering the fact that Ertz could go down as a franchise legend, and has a strong relationship with the general manager Howie Roseman, it shouldn’t be hard for the Eagles to get Ertz back in the building if they want him.

After recovering from a torn ACL, Ertz is still a free agent and hoping to play. Some NFL rumors have suggested that he’s interested in a Philadelphia reunion.

The Eagles might not have a choice but to bring Ertz back, if Goedert’s injury threatens his status for next week.

“Mundt isn’t a TE1 and neither is Jenkins,” Kerr wrote.

“The Eagles banked on Eli Stowers becoming the TE2 and an asset in the pass game, but that fell flat on their face with his struggles over the summer and Stowers eventually ending up on injured reserve.”

Eagles Tight Ends vs Titans

After Goedert caught one pass for four yards on Sunday, the Eagles watched Mundt snag two catches for eight yards. Jenkins played a total of 23 snaps, but he wasn’t targeted by Jalen Hurts at all.

As mentioned above, the Eagles have a rookie second-rounder in Eli Stowers on the roster, but he’ll automatically miss a handful of games as he was placed on the injured reserve ahead of Week 1.

Depth is lacking in the tight end department, and the Eagles clearly need help. Ertz is a risk at this point, considering his recent injury, but his production last season before going down should be intriguing enough for the Eagles to give him a shot if Goedert isn’t close to 100% for the game against the Chicago Bears.