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Philadelphia Eagles Pushed To Extend Promising 24-Year-Old DL

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Philadelphia Eagles v Baltimore Ravens
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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 01: Moro Ojomo #97 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after a defensive stop during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

All eyes are on Jalen Carter for the Philadelphia Eagles, as he’s the logical extension candidate for the Birds this offseason.

You would think that’s the priority for the Eagles before the regular season gets started, but ESPN’s Aaron Schatz took his suggestion in a different direction.

Listing out one final offseason move for all 32 teams, Schatz suggested the Eagles should consider extending another defensive lineman, not named Carter.

Philadelphia Eagles Pushed To Extend Promising 24-Year-Old DL

Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 09: Moro Ojomo #97 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Extend Moro Ojomo?

“He’s versatile enough to line up at end or tackle (or, in Philadelphia, as a 5-technique end), and it would be good for the Eagles to extend his rookie contract to maintain consistency on their defensive line in case they can’t come to an extension agreement with Jalen Carter next offseason,” the NFL analyst said.

The idea that Carter won’t have a new deal in 2026 is obviously far-fetched.

New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 26: Moro Ojomo #97 of the Philadelphia Eagles sacks Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants during the fourth quarter in the game at Lincoln Financial Field on October 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Since Carter didn’t participate in anything outside of individual drills at mandatory minicamp this month, the assumption is that the minor holdout should result in a big pay day for Carter at some point.

But Ojomo is an Eagle, who has been trending in the right direction and seems to be a favorite for Vic Fangio. The Eagles know the sooner they can lock these guys up, the better.

Moro Ojomo’s Eagles Run

New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 26: Moro Ojomo #97 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts during the game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on October 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Ojomo played his college ball at Texas.

During the 2023 NFL Draft, the Eagles scooped up Ojomo in the seventh round with their 249th overall pick.

Philadelphia Eagles v Baltimore Ravens

GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 01: Moro Ojomo #97 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after a defensive stop during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

During the 2023 run, Ojomo appeared in eight games. He had three tackles as a rookie. In year two, Ojomo played 17 games. He racked up 20 tackles. In the playoffs (including the Super Bowl), Ojomo had seven tackles, two for a loss, and 1.0 sack.

When Ojomo’s playing time went up in 2025, he produced 38 tackles, six of which were for a loss. He also had a career-high six sacks.

 

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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