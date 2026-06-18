All eyes are on Jalen Carter for the Philadelphia Eagles, as he’s the logical extension candidate for the Birds this offseason.

You would think that’s the priority for the Eagles before the regular season gets started, but ESPN’s Aaron Schatz took his suggestion in a different direction.

Listing out one final offseason move for all 32 teams, Schatz suggested the Eagles should consider extending another defensive lineman, not named Carter.

Philadelphia Eagles Pushed To Extend Promising 24-Year-Old DL

Extend Moro Ojomo?

“He’s versatile enough to line up at end or tackle (or, in Philadelphia, as a 5-technique end), and it would be good for the Eagles to extend his rookie contract to maintain consistency on their defensive line in case they can’t come to an extension agreement with Jalen Carter next offseason,” the NFL analyst said.

The idea that Carter won’t have a new deal in 2026 is obviously far-fetched.

Since Carter didn’t participate in anything outside of individual drills at mandatory minicamp this month, the assumption is that the minor holdout should result in a big pay day for Carter at some point.

But Ojomo is an Eagle, who has been trending in the right direction and seems to be a favorite for Vic Fangio. The Eagles know the sooner they can lock these guys up, the better.

Moro Ojomo’s Eagles Run

Ojomo played his college ball at Texas.

During the 2023 NFL Draft, the Eagles scooped up Ojomo in the seventh round with their 249th overall pick.

During the 2023 run, Ojomo appeared in eight games. He had three tackles as a rookie. In year two, Ojomo played 17 games. He racked up 20 tackles. In the playoffs (including the Super Bowl), Ojomo had seven tackles, two for a loss, and 1.0 sack.

When Ojomo’s playing time went up in 2025, he produced 38 tackles, six of which were for a loss. He also had a career-high six sacks.