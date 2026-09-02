Eagles Pushed To Pounce On Trade For Struggling Vikings QB

The Philadelphia Eagles kept four quarterbacks on the roster after making their final cuts. Yet, the situation feels unresolved.

Based on what was shown throughout the preseason, Tanner McKee looked like the clear winner in the QB2 battle behind Jalen Hurts.

Overall, Andy Dalton seemed to have more opportunities at QB2 throughout the summer based on training camp, games, OTAs, and minicamp. Plus, he has so much more experience.

If the Eagles truly aren’t satisfied, there are players they could pick up or target in a trade. Eagles On SI’s Jeff Kerr suggested that the Minnesota Vikings‘ backup JJ McCarthy could be an option.

Looking At JJ McCarthy As An Eagles Trade Candidate

The 23-year-old famously lost the QB1 battle in Minnesota this offseason.

Before the preseason concluded, the Vikings named Kyler Murray as the starter, which had many questioning McCarthy’s future in Minnesota. He wasn’t a cut candidate, making the team’s final roster.

However, the Vikings would likely be open to swinging a deal if the price is right.

“The Vikings were another team that kept four quarterbacks, but why are they hanging onto McCarthy? The former first-round pick lost the starting job to Kyler Murray and may also lose the QB2 job to Carson Wentz,” Kerr wrote regarding McCarthy.

“If the Eagles were interested in McCarthy, they should buy low. Perhaps that’s what they’ll do as the quarterback roulette around the league plays out.”

JJ McCarthy’s NFL Journey

Coming out of Michigan, McCarthy landed with the Vikings as the No. 10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

He missed his entire rookie season due to an injury he suffered during the preseason. When he debuted in 2025, McCarthy appeared in 10 games, starting each one.

The Vikings’ quarterback completed 57.6% of his passes. He totaled 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

McCarthy rushed 37 times for 181 yards and four touchdowns. The Vikings posted a 6-4 record with McCarthy as a starter.

Clearly, McCarthy hasn’t been impressive enough to win the starting job for his team. Perhaps the Eagles may view him as a passer they can develop to become a strong backup option for Hurts. If that’s the case, now would be the time to buy-low.