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Eagles QB Depth Chart Before Week 6 vs Carolina Panthers

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Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 28: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles are set to face the Carolina Panthers for their Week 6 battle of the 2026 NFL season.

The Eagles have a loaded injury report, but they are improving a ton on the defensive side of the ball. Offensively? That’s a different story.

Jalen Hurts rocked the Eagles’ week with a shocking health diagnosis. While the quarterback has been dealing with calf pain, he was eventually diagnosed with a superficial blood clot earlier this week.

As of Saturday, the Eagles have moved Hurts to the injured reserve list. He is set to miss at least four games, including Week 6 against the Panthers.

Since Hurts is out for multiple weeks at minimum, the depth chart looks quite different.

Eagles QB Depth Chart Before Week 6 vs Carolina Panthers

Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots
GettyFOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 22: Tanner McKee #16 of the Philadelphia Eagles prepares to take a snap during the third quarter against the New England Patriots in a preseason game at Gillette Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Here’s a look at the Eagles’ depth chart with analysis:

Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 04: Tanner McKee #16 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on January 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

QB1: Tanner McKee

Throughout the offseason, the Eagles didn’t give Tanner McKee the backup job by default. He might’ve been the backup over the past two seasons, but the Eagles forced him into a battle with Andy Dalton, which McKee somehow lost.

It took a Week 3 struggle in a single drive for Dalton to get demoted to the backup’s backup. McKee waited for his opportunity, and now he’s got it. Week 6 will mark McKee’s third start of his career.

Since McKee was initially the Eagles’ third option on the Week 1 depth chart, one has to believe his leash is short. This is a big stretch for the former sixth-round pick.

Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots
GettyFOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 22: Cole Payton #10 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter of a preseason game at Gillette Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

QB2: Cole Payton

The rookie showed promise throughout the offseason. It wasn’t a shockingly great preseason from Payton, but he did enough to convince the Eagles to keep him on the 53-man roster, rather than sending him to the practice squad.

Since Payton has been around since the spring, he knows the playbook well enough to justify keeping him as the backup this week. But like McKee, his spot isn’t concrete. There could be changes in the not-so-distant future.

New Orleans Saints v Dallas Cowboys
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 28: Joe Milton III #10 of the Dallas Cowboys looks to pass during the first quarter of the 2026 NFL preseason game against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium on August 28, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

QB3: Joe Milton

The new guy comes from the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad. He started his career as a sixth-round pick for the New England Patriots in 2024.

Milton appeared in one game for the Patriots. He was traded to the Cowboys before the 2025 NFL season. He appeared in four games for the Cowboys, completing 62.5% of his passes for 183 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

Milton is an intriguing player. He has a strong arm and has been a preseason standout over the past two seasons. With a little more time working within the system, Milton could move up the depth chart soon. If McKee struggles, you can bet Milton will threaten his spot as the starter.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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