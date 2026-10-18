On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles are set to face the Carolina Panthers for their Week 6 battle of the 2026 NFL season.

The Eagles have a loaded injury report, but they are improving a ton on the defensive side of the ball. Offensively? That’s a different story.

Jalen Hurts rocked the Eagles’ week with a shocking health diagnosis. While the quarterback has been dealing with calf pain, he was eventually diagnosed with a superficial blood clot earlier this week.

As of Saturday, the Eagles have moved Hurts to the injured reserve list. He is set to miss at least four games, including Week 6 against the Panthers.

Since Hurts is out for multiple weeks at minimum, the depth chart looks quite different.

Eagles QB Depth Chart Before Week 6 vs Carolina Panthers

Here’s a look at the Eagles’ depth chart with analysis:

QB1: Tanner McKee

Throughout the offseason, the Eagles didn’t give Tanner McKee the backup job by default. He might’ve been the backup over the past two seasons, but the Eagles forced him into a battle with Andy Dalton, which McKee somehow lost.

It took a Week 3 struggle in a single drive for Dalton to get demoted to the backup’s backup. McKee waited for his opportunity, and now he’s got it. Week 6 will mark McKee’s third start of his career.

Since McKee was initially the Eagles’ third option on the Week 1 depth chart, one has to believe his leash is short. This is a big stretch for the former sixth-round pick.

QB2: Cole Payton

The rookie showed promise throughout the offseason. It wasn’t a shockingly great preseason from Payton, but he did enough to convince the Eagles to keep him on the 53-man roster, rather than sending him to the practice squad.

Since Payton has been around since the spring, he knows the playbook well enough to justify keeping him as the backup this week. But like McKee, his spot isn’t concrete. There could be changes in the not-so-distant future.

QB3: Joe Milton

The new guy comes from the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad. He started his career as a sixth-round pick for the New England Patriots in 2024.

Milton appeared in one game for the Patriots. He was traded to the Cowboys before the 2025 NFL season. He appeared in four games for the Cowboys, completing 62.5% of his passes for 183 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

Milton is an intriguing player. He has a strong arm and has been a preseason standout over the past two seasons. With a little more time working within the system, Milton could move up the depth chart soon. If McKee struggles, you can bet Milton will threaten his spot as the starter.