Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Lands On Exclusive NFL List

While we would all like to tell ourselves the thing propelling every NFL franchise, player and coach forward aligns with some kind of mythic quest — the neverending pursuit of greatness or whatever you want to call it.

It’s actually money.

In a league that generated an estimated $20.5 billion in revenue last season, it’s cold, hard cash that runs the show and the players who show they can bring it in are the only true superstars. One of the very best at it is Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Lids released their annual list of the Top 10 jersey sales on February 4 and Hurts was at No. 3 behind San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey at No. 1 and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at No. 2.

“While there were more McCaffrey jerseys sold in total, Lids revealed that Mahomes was the best-selling jersey in the highest number of states (13),” Bleacher Report’s Scott Polacek wrote. “His Super Bowl counterpart in Hurts was the highest-selling one in 13 states last year but only led four this year.”

Hurts and Mahomes will square off in Super Bowl LIX on February 9 in New Orleans — their second Super Bowl matchup in three years. McCaffrey was the 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year but only played 4 games in 2024 due to injuries.

Out of the Top 10, quarterbacks took up 6 spots and defensive players only occupied 2 spots — Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons and Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt.

Eagles Made Hurts Highest Paid Player of All Time

Hurts was a second round pick (No. 53 overall) in the 2020 NFL draft out of Oklahoma and became the Eagles’ full time starter late in his rookie season after head coach Doug Pederson benched former No. 2 overall pick Carson Wentz — the player the Eagles had signed to a 4-year, $128 million contract just one year earlier.

Pederson was fired after the Eagles finished 4-11-1 that season. New head coach Nick Sirianni named Hurts the starter before the 2021 season, which coincided with Hurts switching his jersey from No. 2 to his college jersey number, No. 1.

In 4 seasons as Philadelphia’s starter, Hurts has led his team to the playoffs each year and is in the Super Bowl for a second time. Hurts is a 2-time Pro Bowler and earned NFL All-Pro honors in 2022 after he went 14-1 as the starter while throwing for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns and 6 interceptions to go with 760 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

In April 2023, the Eagles made Hurts the highest paid player in NFL history at the time with a 5-year, $255 million contract extension.

Hurts Trying to Avoid Joining Kelly, Tarkenton

Were Hurts to lose to Mahomes and the Chiefs again, he would become the third quarterback in NFL history to lose multiple Super Bowl starts without winning the big game.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly holds the record with 4 Super Bowl starts without a win, followed by Minnesota Vikings quarterback Fran Tarkenton, who lost all 3 of his Super Bowl starts.

Hurts would join a group of other 2-time losers that includes Kurt Warner, Peyton Manning and Roger Staubach.