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Philadelphia Eagles QB Predicted To Get Traded Before Final Cuts

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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 12: A Philadelphia Eagles helmet sits on the grass before the start of a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles have a quarterback controversy, but it’s not on a major scale. Jalen Hurts is the guaranteed starter. His backup? That’s between Andy Dalton and Tanner McKee.

Before the final week of the 2025 NFL regular season, nobody could’ve predicted that McKee would be seen as somebody on the chopping block, yet here we are.

Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 24: Tanner McKee #16 of the Philadelphia Eagles passes the ball against the Minnesota Vikings in the second half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 24, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Vikings defeated the Eagles 26-3. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

After the Eagles struck an offseason trade to acquire Andy Dalton, it created a battle for QB2 in Philadelphia. Since OTAs, Dalton has been getting his fair share of reps with the second team and frequently outperforming Tanner McKee.

The battle doesn’t seem to be a landslide victory for Dalton at this moment, but one initial 53-man roster prediction sees McKee as an odd-man-out–but not as a cut candidate–as a trade candidate.

Philadelphia Eagles QB Predicted To Get Traded Before Final Cuts

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 29: Tanner McKee #16 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 29, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

“The QB2 battle is very much ongoing based on how the Eagles are rotating Dalton and Tanner McKee with the second-team offense,” Bleeding Green Nation’s Brandon Lee Gowton wrote on August 9.

“Dalton has been the better player since camp began but McKee previously outshined him in spring practices … so, it’s a close call. We could see some more separation in the preseason games. For now, I’ll say the Eagles trade McKee to a team that’s desperate for quarterback help, whether that’s needing a backup or otherwise.”

The Eagles were rumored to be taking trade calls for McKee earlier in the offseason. It seemed that Howie Roseman had the price tag too high for teams to seriously consider taking the backup on. At this point, McKee’s value has dipped. Still, a trade shouldn’t be out of the question.

Tanner McKee’s NFL Career

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 29: Tanner McKee #16 of the Philadelphia Eagles hands off the ball to Saquon Barkley #26 during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on December 29, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The 26-year-old former sixth-round pick out of Stanford has appeared in just six games for the Eagles over three seasons. He started in two of those matchups, with one of those games being impressive, while the other was shaky.

It seemed that the Eagles thought highly of McKee, but the narrative has shifted in 2026. Dalton hasn’t played much over the past season, starting just one game with the Carolina Panthers, but he brings plenty of experience to the table.

Since 2011, Dalton has started 169 games and was a three-time Pro Bowler. His best days are behind him, but McKee hasn’t shown enough to convince the Eagles that he’s undoubtedly the top option behind Hurts at this point.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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