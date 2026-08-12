The Philadelphia Eagles have a quarterback controversy, but it’s not on a major scale. Jalen Hurts is the guaranteed starter. His backup? That’s between Andy Dalton and Tanner McKee.

Before the final week of the 2025 NFL regular season, nobody could’ve predicted that McKee would be seen as somebody on the chopping block, yet here we are.

After the Eagles struck an offseason trade to acquire Andy Dalton, it created a battle for QB2 in Philadelphia. Since OTAs, Dalton has been getting his fair share of reps with the second team and frequently outperforming Tanner McKee.

The battle doesn’t seem to be a landslide victory for Dalton at this moment, but one initial 53-man roster prediction sees McKee as an odd-man-out–but not as a cut candidate–as a trade candidate.

Philadelphia Eagles QB Predicted To Get Traded Before Final Cuts

“The QB2 battle is very much ongoing based on how the Eagles are rotating Dalton and Tanner McKee with the second-team offense,” Bleeding Green Nation’s Brandon Lee Gowton wrote on August 9.

“Dalton has been the better player since camp began but McKee previously outshined him in spring practices … so, it’s a close call. We could see some more separation in the preseason games. For now, I’ll say the Eagles trade McKee to a team that’s desperate for quarterback help, whether that’s needing a backup or otherwise.”

The Eagles were rumored to be taking trade calls for McKee earlier in the offseason. It seemed that Howie Roseman had the price tag too high for teams to seriously consider taking the backup on. At this point, McKee’s value has dipped. Still, a trade shouldn’t be out of the question.

Tanner McKee’s NFL Career

The 26-year-old former sixth-round pick out of Stanford has appeared in just six games for the Eagles over three seasons. He started in two of those matchups, with one of those games being impressive, while the other was shaky.

It seemed that the Eagles thought highly of McKee, but the narrative has shifted in 2026. Dalton hasn’t played much over the past season, starting just one game with the Carolina Panthers, but he brings plenty of experience to the table.

Since 2011, Dalton has started 169 games and was a three-time Pro Bowler. His best days are behind him, but McKee hasn’t shown enough to convince the Eagles that he’s undoubtedly the top option behind Hurts at this point.