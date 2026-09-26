Bears Make Final Decision on QB Caleb Williams vs. Eagles

While the Philadelphia Eagles still aren’t sure who will play quarterback for the Chicago Bears in Week 3, they now know at least 1 quarterback who will not.

“Bears officially have ruled out Caleb Williams for Monday night’s game vs. the Eagles,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Saturday afternoon.

While Williams, who hurt his hamstring in Week 2, was ruled out, longtime backup quarterback Tyson Bagent wasn’t a guarantee to play, either.

“Tyson Bagent, who was a full participant, is officially questionable,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account. “Meanwhile, Caleb Williams has been ruled out.”

“Tyson Bagent listed as questionable after a full practice today for the Bears,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account on Saturday.

The Eagles are 2-0 after a dramatic win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 2. The Bears are 1-1 after losing to the Vikings in Week 2.

Caleb Williams’ Injury Seemed Serious — It Wasn’t

Everyone who watched Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams go down with an injury in a Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings assumed the worst — mainly because of Williams’ over-the-top reaction to what turned out to be a hamstring injury.

Now, Williams somehow could return to play against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3 on Monday Night Football.

“Bears QB Caleb Williams avoided any major injury to his hamstring Sunday, tests confirmed today — and the team isn’t even ruling him out for next Monday’s game against the Eagles,” NFL insider Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account on Monday. “A massive sigh of relief in Chicago.”

Caleb Williams Called Out Over Reaction

The prevailing sentiment following Williams’ dramatic injury moment was that he grossly overreacted to what amounts to a relatively minor injury.

Williams writhed and screamed on the ground in an Oscar-worthy performance that led many to wonder if he’d torn his Achilles tendon.

“Now that we’re on the other side of this news and Caleb Williams is okay … you can’t scream like that and get carted off for a hamstring,” former NFL linebacker and Bussin’ With the Boys podcast host Will Compton wrote on his official X account. “You just can’t.”