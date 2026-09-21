Eagles Get Injury Update on Facing Bears QB Caleb Williams in Week 3

Everyone who watched Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams go down with an injury in a Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings assumed the worst — mainly because of Williams’ over-the-top reaction to what turned out to be a hamstring injury.

Now, Williams somehow could return to play against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3 on Monday Night Football.

“Bears QB Caleb Williams avoided any major injury to his hamstring Sunday, tests confirmed today — and the team isn’t even ruling him out for next Monday’s game against the Eagles,” NFL insider Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account on Monday. “A massive sigh of relief in Chicago.”

The Eagles are 2-0 after a dramatic win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 2. The Bears are 1-1 after scoring 59 points in the season opener and just 3 points against the Vikings.

Caleb Williams Called Out Over Reaction

The prevailing sentiment following Williams’ dramatic injury moment was that he grossly overreacted to what amounts to a relatively minor injury.

Williams writhed and screamed on the ground in an Oscar-like performance that led many to wonder if he’d torn his Achilles tendon.

“Now that we’re on the other side of this news and Caleb Williams is okay … you can’t scream like that and get carted off for a hamstring,” former NFL linebacker and Bussin’ With the Boys podcast host Will Compton wrote on his official X account. “You just can’t.”

Bears head coach Ben Johnson expressed that Williams might not play against the Eagles — which would mean backup Tyler Bagent gets the start.

“Bears HC Ben Johnson says QB Caleb Williams is ‘week to week’ with a hamstring injury and likely to miss some time,” the NFL wrote on its official X account on Monday.

Wait … People Really Don’t Like Caleb Williams

Williams was still a trending topic on Monday afternoon — and a viral meme likely not to go away for a long time.

“Utterly embarrassing if it’s only Grade 1 hamstring strain for Caleb Williams,” Vikings fan account The Purple Persuasion wrote on its official X account on Monday.

“I won’t let it go unnoticed this man did the full Kobe Achilles tear tribute for straining his (expletive) hamstring and being gone for a week max,” Book It HQ’s Shady Biev wrote on their official X account.