Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Takes Wild Swipe at Super Bowl Champion Eagles

We all understand how any professional athlete needs to have a certain amount of confidence in themselves — you don’t get that far without it.

But sometimes that confidence can turn into delusion.

Such is the case of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who took a wild swipe at the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles after they dismantled the 2-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, in Super Bowl LIX on February 9. It’s the second Super Bowl win for the Eagles since Prescott became the Cowboys starting quarterback in 2016.

Prescott’s controversial comments came after he was asked how close the Cowboys are to the Eagles in terms of being Super Bowl contenders.

“I feel like we can compete with the Eagles and beat them. For the most part we bea them when we played them … I don’t want to say check the record because they’re the guys holding the trophy right now so credit to them and they deserve it by all means but … um … yeah, very close,” Prescott said in a video posted to The Athletic’s Jon Machota’s official X account. “Especially when you watch the NFC (Championship) Game. Those two teams. Teams that we battle against each other two times each and every year. Yeah. Like I said we feel confident that we got the better part each and every time so to see (the Eagles) win in such dominating fashion, credit to them. It’s our turn and it’s on us.”

The Cowboys and Prescott are coming off a 7-10 season in which Prescott only played in 8 games due to a hamstring injury. Dallas lost both of its games against the Eagles in 2024 by a combined score of 75-13 — a 34-6 loss in Week 10 and a 41-7 loss in Week 17.

Another NFC East team, the Washington Commanders and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, advanced to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1991 before losing to the Eagles.

Cowboys: No NFC Championship Games Since 1995

It’s tough to understand what Prescott sees in his team, because it’s certainly not anything that’s been on the field in his 9 seasons in Dallas.

The Commanders making the NFC Championship Game also generated a wild statistic about the Cowboys — since Dallas they last made the NFC Championship Game following the 1995 season, every single NFC team has made the NFC Championship Game before the Cowboys.

Over the last 3 seasons, Dallas is 2-4 against the Eagles.

Prescott Signed Biggest Contract in NFL History

Prescott might be talking out of his head because he’s feeling the pressure more than anyone not just on the Cowboys’ roster but anyone in the NFL after he signed the biggest contract in NFL history before the 2024 season — a 4-year, $240 million contract extension that pays him a staggering $60 million per season and keeps him with Dallas through 2028.

“Right now you’re not close to (the Eagles), right now you’re not in the same conversation with them,” ESPN’s Marcus Spears said on February 12. “… I don’t want to hear Dak say that right now. It’s not the right time to say anything in regards to (the Cowboys) being close to the Philadelphia Eagles. Nothing.”