Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Injury Timeline Update: How Many Games Will Super Bowl MVP Miss?

The Philadelphia Eagles finally know exactly how long superstar quarterback Jalen Hurts will be away from the team — and it’s almost as bad as it could possibly be.

“Jalen Hurts will be out for the season after doctors discovered multiple blood clots in his lungs,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Monday morning.

Hurts’ agent, Nicole Lynn, shared a lengthy statement to her official X account about how Hurts was initially hurt and that he is expected to make a full recovery.

“More details: What was originally believed to be a superficial blood clot was then revealed Saturday afternoon to be several blood clots in Jalen Hurts’ lungs,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account. “At that point, it all changed. It is serious. It is scary. And Jalen Hurts should make a full recovery. (Lynn’s) statement details why there was such a dramatic change in the diagnosis for Jalen Hurts. When doctors found multiple blood clots in his lungs, it went from being able to manage it to immediate treatment. Hurts is out for the season.”

The Eagle are 2-4 and have lost 4 consecutive games.

Confusion Still Abounds Over Hurts’ Injury

The overwhelming sentiment about Hurts’ injury on Monday morning — perhaps since it was announced last week — was one of confusion.

“I hope, eventually, he’ll be forthright about how this happened in the first place,” ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said on “First Take” on Monday. “Once you get past the human aspect of it … maybe this will help someone else avoid this same situation.”

For a timeline of Hurts’ injury — he was apparently hurt in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4, then allowed to travel to London to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5.

“Why on earth was Jalen Hurts allowed to play in London vs. the Jaguars?” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account. “We shouldn’t be celebrating Jalen Hurts being in the hospital with a superficial blood clot and being told not to sleep before playing an NFL game. What are we doing?”

Jalen Hurts One of NFL’s Most Popular Players

Hurts, a 2020 2nd-round pick, has been the Eagles’ full-time starter since 2021 and in that time has become one of the NFL’s most popular players — as well as signing a lucrative endorsement deal with Jordan Brand, among others.

With Hurts, the Eagles have made the playoffs each season with him as the starter — that includes 2 Super Bowl appearances with one win following the 2024 season, when he was named Super Bowl MVP with a 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Hurts is also one of the NFL’s highest-paid players — he signed a 5-year, $255 million contract extension before the 2023 season.