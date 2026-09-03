Ex-Philadelphia Eagles QB & 1st-Round Pick Pleads Guilty in Assault Case

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and 1st-round pick Mark Sanchez has entered a guilty plea in an October 2025 assault that cost him his job as an NFL color commentator for Fox Sports.

“Former NFL quarterback/TV analyst Mark Sanchez will plead GUILTY in the attack on a delivery driver in Downtown Indianapolis last October,” CBS Indianapolis reporter Max Porter wrote on X on Thursday. “His lawyers said they have reached a ‘resolution’ with the prosecutor’s office. Not clear which charges he’ll plead guilty to. Sanchez was scheduled to go to trial next week. He is charged with one count of felony battery, a misdemeanor battery count, a misdemeanor public intoxication count and a misdemeanor unlawful entry count. No formal plea deal has been filed with the court yet.”

“Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez plans to plead guilty in stabbing case that cost him broadcasting job,” Fox DC’s Allison Papson wrote on her official X account on Thursday.

Mark Sanchez Stabbed, Hospitalized in Assault

Sanchez was stabbed and hospitalized in Indianapolis early on the morning of October 4, 2025, according to multiple reports, and was later arrested by the Indianapolis police.

“Indianapolis police now say they have arrested FOX analyst Mark Sanchez while he was at the hospital for battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account.

TMZ and Schefter were 1st to report the news of the stabbing.

Sanchez, 39, was in Indianapolis to serve as the color commentator for the Fox Sports broadcast team for a Week 5 game between the Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders.

“Former NFL QB and FOX analyst Mark Sanchez was stabbed in Indianapolis and is in the hospital in stable condition, FOX announced,” Schefter wrote on his official X account. “Sanchez was in Indianapolis to call Sunday’s Raiders-Colts game.”

Sanchez was drafted by the New York Jets with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2009 NFL draft and played there for 5 seasons before spending 2 years with the Eagles, going 4-6 in 10 starts in 2014 and 2015.

According to a statement from the Indianapolis Metro Police Department, the incident was called an “isolated incident between the two men and not a random act of violence.”

Reactions to Sanchez’s Stabbing on Social Media

Sanchez also spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears but was perhaps best known for his time at USC, where he was an All-Pac-10 selection in 2008.

“Damn man … Prayers up for my guy and USC brother Mark Sanchez,” former USC wide receiver and 1996 No. 1 overall pick Keyshawn Johnson wrote on his official X account. “This is ridiculous!”

“Sending our thoughts and love to Mark Sanchez and his family,

the New York Jets wrote on their official X account. “Hoping for a speedy recovery, 6.”

“Asking all of you for your prayers,” ESPN’s Kevin Negandhi wrote on X. “Mark Sanchez is one of the kindest people you will meet. He’s family to many who know him.”

“Mark Sanchez is a good person, somebody you want as a teammate in life or on the field,” Jets media relations staffer Eric Allen wrote on his official X account. “He is also a husband and a proud father. This is shocking and sad news, but stable is a good sign. (Prayers) for our friend and love to his family. Mark’s positivity is his enduring trademark.”