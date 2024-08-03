Eagles’ A.J. Brown Speaks Out on 1st-Round CB Quinyon Mitchell: ‘He Hasn’t’

No rookie has an easy path to NFL stardom. But there are so many elite wide receivers in today’s NFL that a first-round cornerback might have it even tougher than the average first-year player.

The good news for rookie cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, who the Philadelphia Eagles drafted at No. 22 overall in the first round, is his teammate, wide receiver A.J. Brown, can test him everyday in practice.

The veteran wideout told the media on August 1 that that’s exactly what he’s tried to do. Brown, though, said Mitchell is “not fazed” by his tests.

“I know these are camp battles, but ultimately, I’m just trying to get him prepared for when we play in September and that can carry on,” Brown told reporters. “He doesn’t back down.

“He hasn’t backed down not one time, and that’s what I want to see.”

At Toledo, Mitchell posted 6 interceptions in his final two seasons, including 5 as a sophomore in 2022. He returned 2 of those interceptions for touchdowns.

Mitchell also had 45 pass defenses and 123 total tackles, including 7.5 for loss in 46 college games.

Eagles’ A.J. Brown Challenging CB Quinyon Mitchell During Training Camp

Brown only talked to the media via video chat for about five minutes on August 1. But he face multiple questions on Mitchell and his relationship with the rookie.

Brown and Mitchell have practiced individually against each other through the first couple weeks of training camp. Brown told the media that that has been his own doing.

“That’s not by design [from the team],” Brown said. “That’s me kind of picking a fight with him, trying to get him going. He likes to talk trash at me.

“But I’m just picking a fight with him to make practices very interesting. But he’s not fazed, he’s not fazed.”

Mitchell hasn’t received first-team opportunities at outside cornerback yet in training camp. But NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro reported he’s getting experience against Brown through 1-on-1s and 7-on-7 drills.

Eagles CB Depth Heading Into 2024 NFL Preseason

With James Bradberry’s switch to safety, Darius Slay is the Eagles top cornerback. The other cornerbacks receiving first-team repetitions for Philadelphia are Kelee Ringo and Isaiah Rodgers. Mitchell is currently receiving most of his training camp opportunities in the slot.

But the Eagles drafted Mitchell in the first round with the intention of improving their secondary this season. Philadelphia allowed 252.7 passing yards per game during 2023, which was the second-most in the league.

It’s probably only a matter of time until Mitchell receives a more serious look for a starting role at outside cornerback.

“Eventually, Mitchell will probably get some legitimate first-team reps at cornerback and should be given a legitimate chance to win a starting job,” wrote Zangaro.

Once Mitchell is playing on the outside, then the Eagles can probably give more snaps to rookie defensive back Cooper DeJean, who was the team’s second-round pick. DeJean is probably best suited for a role at nickel cornerback while Mitchell assumes a starting role on the outside.

The Eagles also have Josh Jobe, Eli Ricks, Zech McPhearson, Tyler Hall and Shon Stephens listed as cornerbacks on their official 90-man roster.