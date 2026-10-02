For the second straight day, the Los Angeles Rams didn’t get a chance to roll out their superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald for practice.

Preparing for the Philadelphia Eagles, Donald is getting limited work this week as a back injury lingers.

“No Aaron Donald (back) in the open portion of practice,” The Athletic’s Nate Atkins wrote on X. “He did not practice yesterday either.”

Considering the Eagles’ offensive line has struggled a lot this season–especially on the interior–they could catch a major break if Donald can’t get the nod to play.

Rams’ 8-Time Pro Bowler Misses Practice Again Ahead Of Eagles Game

Donald jumped out of retirement this year after the Rams added the former Cleveland Browns superstar, Myles Garrett.

While Donald missed the first week of action for LA, he debuted in Week 2. Through the first games of his return season, Donald has racked up four tackles, with one going for a loss. He hasn’t gotten to the quarterback for a sack yet.

During his first week of action, Donald didn’t look like he lost a step. In the second game–their most recent against the Denver Broncos–he wasn’t as sharp.

Not only is Donald working through the rust after not playing since the 2023 NFL season, but clearly the 35-year-old is bothered by a back injury.

The Rams haven’t revealed Donald’s game status just yet, but consecutive absences at practice certainly put the Eagles on notice. Philadelphia already knows Garrett won’t be around for Sunday’s action. Donald might be in the same boat.