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Rams’ 8-Time Pro Bowler Misses Practice Again Ahead Of Eagles Game

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CJ Daniels, Los Angeles Rams
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CJ Daniels spoke candidly after his Rams and NFL debut.

For the second straight day, the Los Angeles Rams didn’t get a chance to roll out their superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald for practice.

Preparing for the Philadelphia Eagles, Donald is getting limited work this week as a back injury lingers.

Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 15: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams plays to the crowd as the Arizona Cardinals huddle during a 26-9 Rams win at SoFi Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

“No Aaron Donald (back) in the open portion of practice,” The Athletic’s Nate Atkins wrote on X. “He did not practice yesterday either.”

Considering the Eagles’ offensive line has struggled a lot this season–especially on the interior–they could catch a major break if Donald can’t get the nod to play.

Rams’ 8-Time Pro Bowler Misses Practice Again Ahead Of Eagles Game

Cleveland Browns v Los Angeles Rams
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 03: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates his sack during a 36-19 win over the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Donald jumped out of retirement this year after the Rams added the former Cleveland Browns superstar, Myles Garrett.

While Donald missed the first week of action for LA, he debuted in Week 2. Through the first games of his return season, Donald has racked up four tackles, with one going for a loss. He hasn’t gotten to the quarterback for a sack yet.

New York Giants v Los Angeles Rams
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 21: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at SoFi Stadium on September 21, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

During his first week of action, Donald didn’t look like he lost a step. In the second game–their most recent against the Denver Broncos–he wasn’t as sharp.

Not only is Donald working through the rust after not playing since the 2023 NFL season, but clearly the 35-year-old is bothered by a back injury.

The Rams haven’t revealed Donald’s game status just yet, but consecutive absences at practice certainly put the Eagles on notice. Philadelphia already knows Garrett won’t be around for Sunday’s action. Donald might be in the same boat.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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