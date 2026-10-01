Hi, Subscriber

Rams’ Aaron Donald Update Teases A Possible Break For Eagles

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
Getty
Aaron Donald's situation continues to be a leading topic for the Rams.

There could be a potential advantage in store for the Philadelphia Eagles when they take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4.

According to ESPN’s Sarah Barshop, the Rams did not have the star defensive tackle Aaron Donald in the mix for practice on Wednesday.

New York Giants v Los Angeles Rams
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 21: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams walks off the field after defeating the New York Giants in the game at SoFi Stadium on September 21, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

When the head coach Sean McVay met with reporters, he revealed that Donald is dealing with a sore back.

Currently, the superstar’s game status is up in the air.

“I wouldn’t want to say anything of that nature yet,” McVay said regarding Donald’s status for Sunday’s action, according to Rams reporter Zach Edwards. “But (his) back’s a little bit sore, and he’s as tough as it gets, we’ll continue to have updates as the week goes.”

Eagles Could Get Big Advantage Against The Rams

New York Giants v Los Angeles Rams
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 21: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at SoFi Stadium on September 21, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Going into Week 1 against the Washington Commanders, the Eagles knew they had already caught a break for their Week 4 matchup against the Rams.

During the season opener for LA, the star pass rusher Myles Garrett suffered a knee injury, which required a trip to the injured reserve list. He will not face Philadelphia.

Cleveland Browns v Los Angeles Rams
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 03: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after making a tackle in the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Now, Donald’s status is coming into question.

It’s unclear how severe the soreness is at this point. The Rams don’t benefit from giving the Eagles any real idea of Donald’s potential playing status on Sunday, so it might come down to a game-time decision before the Rams make the final call.

Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 15: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts to a sack during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Any team would benefit from not facing Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett, but the Eagles could truly use that kind of break. Since Week 1, the offensive line has struggled, leaving Jalen Hurts to face some intense pressure through the first few weeks.

Although Donald just returned from a two-season absence, the 35-year-old is still a force up front for LA.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments