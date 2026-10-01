Rams’ Aaron Donald Update Teases A Possible Break For Eagles

There could be a potential advantage in store for the Philadelphia Eagles when they take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4.

According to ESPN’s Sarah Barshop, the Rams did not have the star defensive tackle Aaron Donald in the mix for practice on Wednesday.

When the head coach Sean McVay met with reporters, he revealed that Donald is dealing with a sore back.

Currently, the superstar’s game status is up in the air.

“I wouldn’t want to say anything of that nature yet,” McVay said regarding Donald’s status for Sunday’s action, according to Rams reporter Zach Edwards. “But (his) back’s a little bit sore, and he’s as tough as it gets, we’ll continue to have updates as the week goes.”

Eagles Could Get Big Advantage Against The Rams

Going into Week 1 against the Washington Commanders, the Eagles knew they had already caught a break for their Week 4 matchup against the Rams.

During the season opener for LA, the star pass rusher Myles Garrett suffered a knee injury, which required a trip to the injured reserve list. He will not face Philadelphia.

Now, Donald’s status is coming into question.

It’s unclear how severe the soreness is at this point. The Rams don’t benefit from giving the Eagles any real idea of Donald’s potential playing status on Sunday, so it might come down to a game-time decision before the Rams make the final call.

Any team would benefit from not facing Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett, but the Eagles could truly use that kind of break. Since Week 1, the offensive line has struggled, leaving Jalen Hurts to face some intense pressure through the first few weeks.

Although Donald just returned from a two-season absence, the 35-year-old is still a force up front for LA.