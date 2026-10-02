Rams Make Final Aaron Donald Decision vs Eagles

The Los Angeles Rams have been holding out hope for the veteran defensive tackle Aaron Donald to play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

When the Rams’ head coach Sean McVay addressed reporters on Friday afternoon, he confirmed that Donald is among several players out.

“Sean McVay said Terrance Ferguson, Jaylen Watson and Aaron Donald are out for Sunday’s game against Eagles,” reporter Stu Jackson wrote on X.

Over the past couple of days, the Rams have been practicing without Donald in the mix as he deals with a back injury.

Eagles Catch A Massive Break

While Donald is still working his way back from a short-lived retirement, he remains a dominant force up front for the Rams when healthy.

Considering the Eagles’ offensive line has been struggling a lot on the interior through the first three weeks of the season, the loss of Donald for LA is a massive break for the Eagles.

After Donald missed the first game of the 2026 NFL season, he returned to the Rams in Week 2. Through two games, Donald has come up with four tackles, with one going for a loss. He has one hit on the quarterback.

With Donald and Myles Garrett out for the game, the Eagles’ workload gets slightly easier. However, they have injury concerns of their own on that side of the ball.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the Eagles’ top wide receiver DeVonta Smith is dealing with a hamstring injury.

While he didn’t miss last week’s game after being out for some practice action, the situation is different this week.

Smith was absent for Thursday’s and Friday’s sessions. The expectation is that he will be out against the Rams. At the very least, the Eagles should have an easier time getting their run game going–and protecting Jalen Hurts–in the absence of the star tackle.